The Tri-County Weekender talked to the candidates running for the 75th Legislative District seat, currently held by retiring state Rep. Matt Gabler, of DuBois, about how COVID-19 pandemic has affected their campaigns and how they are overcoming these challenges.
Michael Armanini“My campaign team and I are using the media tools that are available which is mainly social media and telecommunicating,” he said. “I am fortunate to have a wonderful group of supporters from towns across Elk County and Clearfield County who are working diligently for me. We’re making phone calls, getting people mail-in ballots and making sure that people know my priorities.”
He said those priorities include:
- Support the 2nd Amendment
Advocate for Pro Life Policies
- Cut Spending and Slash Property Taxes
- Invest our dollars where it counts: Education, Infrastructure, Police
Armanini said his campaign is limited to using social media and phone banking for now.
“I believe that as we get closer to the election, we will be adding additional means of communication across the whole 75th District.”
The most challenging aspect of campaigning currently to Armanini is the fact that it’s frustrating to not be able to meet face-to-face with the great people of the 75th district.
“If we’ve learned anything from this situation, it’s to not take things for granted,” he said. “I can’t wait for us to open the state back up to enjoy so many things that we didn’t appreciate. I can’t wait to go to do the simple things like go to church or enjoy a baseball game. I guess the lesson is – appreciate what we have, because it can disappear just like that.”
Lisa LaBrasca BeckerBecker, the DuBois City treasurer, said campaigning during the pandemic has been really difficult for her because she is a “people person” so being able to engage them one-on-one has been a challenge.
“Getting to truly know people, their concerns and what they expect from a representative have been some of my favorite aspects,” Becker said. “I feel I have made many new friends throughout the region and as a potential representative it is my obligation to get involved.”
Becker said she has been reaching voters through the internet and social media and have been helping people register to vote.
“This is a very important right of our citizens and people need to exercise that right,” she said. “Also, we have been promoting the mail-in ballots for those who don’t feel safe or have difficulty leaving their home. The new deadlines are May 18 to register to vote for the primary election and May 26 for the mail-in ballot applications.” “We have also been using yard signs, banners and some direct phone calls to relay our message.”
Becker said the biggest challenge for her during this time is not being able to talk face-to-face to people.
Michael ClementMichael Clement of DuBois said he is continuing to lead by serving the community.
“Square One, a non-profit I co-founded and serve as executive director of, is extremely busy helping people of all walks of life by working with local experts to produce valuable tools and content to help them thrive during this time,” he said.
For example, Clement said Square One has partnered with Peggy Caruso to place videos online to help people learn about principles of success.
“I am also volunteering with our local partner, Parkside Community Center, to deliver meals to the elderly that are unable to come out of their homes. I continue to oversee the operation of the Furniture Bank along with manager, Bridget Delp.”
Clement said he receives requests daily from community leaders, local business owners, displaced employees and elected officials at all level about the current situation to see how he can be helpful helpful either through Square One or his personal and professional experience.
“I am also continuing to serve on two boards, the Free Medical Clinic of DuBois and the North Central PA LaunchBox, that are impacting the daily lives of many during this crisis,” said Clement.
Clement said the most challenging aspect of trying to campaign during a pandemic is not being able to have face-to-face conversations with the constituents.
Clement said he has not felt the need to reinvent himself during this campaign.
“What you see is what you get, a lifetime of servant leadership. I served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force for four years, with additional time served during Operation Noble Eaglet. After serving I obtained a political science degree which lead to a 20-year career helping to elect key Republican leaders across the United States, including state Sen. Gene Yaw of Williamsport and current President Donald J Trump. I also furthered my education by completing an MA in global studies and then I became a missionary overseas in Indonesia. After returning home, I co-founded Square One Community which serves Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson counties and beyond.”