DuBOIS — There will be no church gatherings, no celebratory dinners with extended family and friends and no community egg hunts. But Easter will still be celebrated this year — just in a different way for many people during this period of physical distancing.
Jennie Mitchell of DuBois said approximately 30 of her family members will be worshipping together on Easter morning “virtually” on Zoom video conferencing.
“We decided on one church so we could ‘go’ together,” said Mitchell. “It will be the first time I haven’t attended church with my family, won’t be able to have our parents watch the kids find baskets and sit around the table and share Easter dinner. It will be a first for everyone, though, I’m sure.”
Ellie Klees, a former longtime DuBois resident, said she will probably spend Easter alone in her cottage at Foxdale Village in State College. In normal circumstances, she would be having Easter dinner with her son and his wife, who live nearby, as well as her granddaughter and her husband, who live in Bellefonte.
“I will be able to watch a live streaming of the Easter service from Lakeside United Methodist Church in DuBois, as I have been doing, and I am sure many others will join me and it gives one a sense of belonging and fellowship, as you can see as people join in and make comments,” said Klees. “I would imagine one might be able, worshiping alone, to feel the despair and loneliness that Jesus must have felt as He hung bleeding and dying on a cross, yet we all know the joy He and others must have experienced on Easter Sunday, when He arose from the dead and walked among the people He loved. We trust that as we all go through this period of isolation and aloneness, we will emerge at the end of it as better people, and the whole world will be a better place because of this.”
“This will be a bittersweet Easter,” said Brandi Suplizio of DuBois. “We are normally surrounded by extended family, dividing our time from one house to the next enjoying one another’s company. This year will be the first time my husband and I have ever cooked a turkey. It will be a new adventure in the comfort of our home. The tradition of having a huge Easter egg hunt outside at her parents’ house, unfortunately, will not be taking place. My parents, however, will be dropping off Easter baskets at their door for our children.”
This Easter will be very different from the one that Kathleen Foulkrod and her husband, Frank, of DuBois have been planning for many months.
“We were to be on a two-week trip to Spain, Portugal and Morocco and our plane was to return to the United States on Easter Sunday,” said Foulkrod. “Instead, we will begin the day with our family’s traditional Easter breakfast of creamed eggs on toast. Live-streaming our Easter church service will be something new for us this year.”
“Usually we would be spending a Friday night with friends doing a friends’ Easter and maybe some board games,” said optometrist Chris Shaw of DuBois. “Saturday morning would be spent helping set up and run the Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt and bike raffle in the DuBois City Park. Then Sunday would be Easter with my little cousins and aunts and uncles over in Clarion. This year was extra special in that we even had tickets to fly to Arizona and visit with my parents and little sister, celebrating a belated Easter. Unfortunately, now we’re having to make a lot of changes in order to keep ourselves and others safe.”
“I think it’s important though that even during a time where we cannot physically wrap our arms around each other, we still find ways to reach out and embrace our family and friends with love and compassion and show them that they are not forgotten and are missed,” said Shaw. “In that spirit we’re changing our Easter. We will hopefully be making a midnight run on Saturday night and hiding plastic Easter eggs (cleaned, of course) in our friends’ yards so they have a surprise hunt to look forward to when they get up. The Jaycees will do an online raffle and personally deliver the bikes to winners instead of doing it at the park. Family will still be met, just over Zoom and Skype instead of in person.”
As a Christian, Michael Clement of DuBois said he looks forward to Easter Sunday every year. As a missionary, he’s had the pleasure of celebrating Easter in Indonesia.
“In a population where around 90 percent are Muslim, I was certainly in the minority as a Christian,” said Clement. “While they did not celebrate like we do here in the United States, there was a celebration but not quite like at home here in DuBois.”
In this unprecedented time of COVID-19, Clement said Americans find themselves self-sacrificing and staying home in order to help save lives.
“A worthy small sacrifice to make. Like my time in Indonesia, it will be quite different for myself and many in our local community to not be able to attend church together or have lots of friends and family over to reflect on the life of Christ and enjoy a delicious meal together,” said Clement. “At my church where I worship here in DuBois, we like to say ‘Jesus is the Subject’ and as long he continues to be everything will be ok. The ‘church’ isn’t a building, it’s a group of believers coming together. This Easter we are just being asked to come together from our homes. I highly encourage you whether you are Christian or not to read the story of the Resurrection in the Bible. I will be re-reading it and listening to church online. While Easter Sunday will look and feel different this year, it will not take away from the fact that the world has hope now more than through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”