SLIGO – The coronavirus pandemic has put more than a little wrinkle into the planning for the annual opening of the Union Pool Park in Sligo.
Members of the Union Council of Governments, the group comprised of Sligo Borough and Monroe Township which oversees the park, met last week, with more questions than answers.
“We’re just going to wait and see how we’re mandated,” COG member Chuck Marsh said. “If we’re allowed to open it, we’re going to open it.”
The other issue, officials said, is that if the local schools resume their year, and if students are in class through June, it may not be feasible to open the pool for July and part of August, which is traditionally a slow month as kids begin football and cheerleading practices, and band camp.
“If it’s the end of June, for a six-week season, I don’t know if it would be profitable,” Marsh said.
The other problem, Marsh noted, is that if kids are still in school, that eliminates most, if not all, of the park’s lifeguards.
And with lifeguards, Marsh said, all the places that traditionally train and certify lifeguards at this time of year are now closed.
One final question, Marsh said, that has no answer as of yet, is that even if some restrictions are lifted and places are allowed to reopen, if there are limits on larger group gatherings, that would definitely impact the pool and its pavilion rentals.
“We’re just going to have to wait and see,” he said.
One thing the group plans to move forward with is a lottery calendar fundraiser, with calendars to be sold throughout the year. But that all hinges on finding a printing business that is still open, Marsh said.