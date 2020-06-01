DuBOIS — Those who do not have a son or daughter in the DuBois Area High School’s Class of 2020 may not have realized that prior to Saturday night’s in-person commencement ceremony at Mansell Stadium, there had been a behind-the-scenes virtual graduation.
Over the weekend of May 15-17, countless volunteers from the DuBois Area School District staff and community spent the entire weekend creating a ceremony at Mansell Stadium, where they simulated a traditional graduation ceremony. Though non-traditional during a situation no one ever wanted, it was from their hearts for the approximate 250 graduates, who had the last few months of their senior year stolen by the coronavirus pandemic.
The volunteers, however, ensured that every student was given the opportunity to hold a diploma, be recognized for their honors graduate status and received a professional photo from local photographer Joelle Watt, who volunteered her entire weekend to help.
“I have to tell you that I was blown away by the collective effort those three days,” said Watt, whose son, Jonah Watt, is a member of the DAHS Class of 2020. “I saw so much behind the scenes that made my heart swell with pride of our school district. Our students are cared for deeply by the staff and administration. As an outsider, being able to take part, I was brought to tears many times watching the sincere commitment.”
Watt said there were many examples to be observed.
“Not one time, even in the wind and rain, was one negative word muttered,” said Watt, noting that one teacher sat under the table for hours to hold the table cloth in place because of the wind.
“The staff cheered for every single student with the same enthusiasm, no matter the student, or the time of day,” said Watt. “And the enthusiasm and positivity remained, thinking and talking about the final production that will be produced for the class. It was really an honor to be able to take part.”
Additionally, the husband-wife team of Brennan and Mandi Bell from the Tri-County Church recorded all of the video and audio for the virtual graduation. This included speeches by administration, staff and class members, musical performances by some senior class musicians and each individual senior as they had their diploma “moment” with their family and friends.
Brennan Bell said none of that would have been possible without the planning and organization led by DAHS Dean of Students Chuck Pasternak and Senior Advisor Lauren McLaughlin and many others who were involved in the planning and preparations since the quarantine began.
“It takes an entire team, or in this case a village, to pull off a virtual graduation ceremony like this,” said Bell, noting that after that weekend he and his wife spent much time editing the video to make sure the virtual graduation was “one truly special experience for all who will be able to watch. There was so much heart that went into this event being what it was and what it will be.”
Originally the plan was to have the students and their families watch the entire virtual ceremony together as a class on Saturday on a huge projection screen in the DAHS parking lot. However, with Clearfield County being among 17 counties in the state that were able to move into the green phase on Friday, the district held a blended graduation ceremony which included an abbreviated in-person ceremony as well as the virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Mansell Stadium Saturday. Prior to the events inside the stadium Saturday night, the community celebrated the 2020 graduates with a parade through the streets of DuBois and Sandy Township.
The video is also available via the district’s YouTube Channel for all to watch. DAHS also provided a download link so that families can have the video forever, said Bell.