PUNXSUTAWNEY — The New Beginnings Church of Punxsutawney would like to help show moms how loved they are on the big screen this year.
Pastor Devin Wintermyer is partnering with the Moonlite Drive-in once again for a “Tribute to Moms Night,” to celebrate all mothers do from the safety of a car.
“We are doing another drive-in event to honor Mom,” Wintermyer said.
The “Tribute to Moms” will take place on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. again utilizing the big screen for the event. Wintermyer is hoping to use the screen to give “shoutouts to moms” throughout the night.
“We would love to allow people to do shoutouts to their mom on the big screen,” Wintermyer said. “What a way to say, ‘Mom, I love you.’”
Personalized messages and pictures will be displayed on the screen. Those interested are asked to message the New Beginnings Church on Facebook.
There will also be a gift for all the moms present, and a craft for the children attending.
Similar to the Easter service the church presented, everyone will be able to stay in their cars and honk their horns to shout “Amen” during the service.