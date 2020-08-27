DuBOIS — Though delayed as a result of the pandemic, the shows will hopefully go on in 2021 for the Reitz Theater in downtown DuBois.
Just a few weeks ago, the Cultural Resources Inc. board decided that all remaining shows would be moved to 2021 and that the theater will remain closed through 2020 for the safety of patrons and performers/crew members.
Andy Benson, who will direct “The Nerd” in April of 2021 said the Reitz Theater has welcomed many new faces to its stage as well as behind the scenes over the last few years.
“We were incredibly eager to keep that pace going with much enthusiasm in 2020,” said Benson. “Now, we simply look ahead to 2021 for a time when we can gather our community, young and old, new and veteran, together again to bring fun and entertainment to the DuBois area. Thanks to our Board of Directors, our many patrons, and our varied participants, we can return stronger than ever.”
This will be the first year in a very long time that Rachel Duke hasn’t been on the stage.
“I did put together the Murder Mystery Dinner Fundraiser that happened in March, but it just isn’t the same as getting up there yourself,” said Duke. “Before COVID-19, the theater was a place to get away from everyday life and work with others to put on wonderful shows. In the beginning of quarantine, I didn’t actually feel the effects of staying home 24/7 until a month or so after it started. I missed seeing my friends, working on projects, and the excitement of opening night. However, the virus will not keep me away for long. I know when the theater opens back up, I will be right there to welcome everyone back! I believe that the theater is a home — a second home.”
Last year, Duke, along with some other theater friends, put on the STAR Summer Camp for the first time.
They took in only 35 students from grades 1-6 and even had a wait list, said Duke.
“I think this camp is important to our community because it lets kids have the space to explore what avenues they are interest in,” said Duke. “Whether it’s dance, music, acting, or even art, the STAR Camp gives kids that first step to maybe a lifetime career or hobby. For me, my love for the arts started at a very young age and I was fortunate enough to have wonderful mentors in the theater that helped me become so passionate. I think that youth education in any regard is alway a positive/needed thing. With the loss of STAR camp this year, I wonder how many local children we missed out bringing into the theater. However, with this time spent away, I am sure it will be bigger and better next year.”
In addition, Duke was originally supposed to direct “Frozen Jr.”
“This would have been my first ‘main stage’ show that I would have directed,” said Duke. “Mentally, I was holding out that there might have been hope to have it, but sadly, we just couldn’t get it done correctly in how the world is working today. It wouldn’t have been fair to the kids involved or the adults. This will be the first year in about six years that I haven’t taught kids in some capacity.”
“Frozen Jr.” is scheduled to now go on in December 2021 and Duke said she is so excited to see what children will be coming out to audition.
“Frozen Jr. is a little different than most shows you will see that the Reitz because all cast will be 18 and under,” she said. “Stay tuned about updates and hopefully you can see the show next year.”
Josh Alderton, a seasoned actor, said in a Facebook post, “As I sit here, within walking distance of a certain barren building, soon to be home to only mice and belfry pigeons, I can’t help but feel a sense of loss. Certainly many people who were looking forward to the current year’s season can commiserate. I can only hope that next year’s season can happen. Bigger. Better. Reitz-ier. I will be there when it does. My friends will be there when it does. When it can.”
“The show will go on,” said Alderton. “Be safe.”