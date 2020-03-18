KITTANNING – After the coronavirus (COVID-9) was characterized as a pandemic last week, ACMH Hospital enacted a comprehensive pandemic response plan to effectively contain the spread, screen and care for patients presenting with symptoms of an infectious respiratory disease and meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
With a growing number of cases being diagnosed in Pennsylvania, and the concurrent presence of influenza, ACMH Hospital officials announced temporary restrictions on patient visitation in order to protect the community, patients and staff. The new policy limits the number of visitors to one per patient. ACMH further discourages large groups of visitors from congregating in waiting areas. Well wishes and get-well greetings may be sent to in-patient loved ones via a phone call or with an E-Greeting, sent through the ACMH Hospital webpage.
The ACMH Snack Bar will also be going to limited hours, opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ACMH is also asking individuals who may be sick themselves — including those experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat — to not come to the hospital, but instead call their provider first, unless they are seeking emergency medical treatment. The key is to not panic but seek care if you need it. Furthermore, the hospital is discouraging walk-in appointments at its physician office practices. If a patient has a concern, they are encouraged to call the office for instructions.
“While ACMH Hospital does not currently have any patients under observation for the coronavirus, we have been proactively preparing and reviewing with experts from the fields of infection prevention, emergency medicine and all other applicable specialties to ensure a cohesive, coordinated response to the ever changing situation,” stated John Lewis, ACMH Hospital President and CEO. “Our first unified focus is on containment, preparation, prevention and conservation of resources. We are joining the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health in advising persons to stay at home, if possible, and avoid large crowds. It is also worth noting that proper hand washing remains a primary first defense in combating the spread of any virus.”
ACMH officials are encouraging area residents to seek out current information and frequent updates on the ACMH Hospital website (www.acmh.org) where links and up-to-date information from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health can be found.
“Patient safety and protecting our staff members throughout the community is paramount,” said Dr. James Backstrom, ACMH Chief Medical Officer. “As an organization, we are taking every precaution to curb the spread of COVID-19 and coordinate the collective efforts and readiness of the medical community.”