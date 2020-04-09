The coronavirus scare came too close for one Brookville family, putting them on an emotional rollercoaster for several days.
Returning from work at Beverage Air, Amber Neiswonger and her husband, Adam, found their two sons, Colten, 7, and Bryson, 16, downstairs but their 14-year-old daughter, Pheonix, no where in sight.
“It was on a Wednesday, and we had gotten home and our boys had told us that our daughter never left her room,” Neiswonger said.
Her daughter, whose bedroom was on the third floor, usually came downstairs each day to spend time with her family during the current stay at home mandates.
The Neiswongers went to check on their daughter and found that she was “real lightheaded, nauseous, and that she had thrown up.” They immediately called the doctor, she said, “even though we were kind of skittish. We didn’t really want to take her to the doctor’s but, we called and they had asked us if we could bring her up.”
They took her to the doctor with xx Neiswonger being the only one to take her in. They were told she had a gastrointestinal bug and she was given an anti-nausea pill.
“They told us she was good, no other symptoms. She didn’t have a temperature,” Amber Neiswonger said.
Given instructions that “if it didn’t go away then to contact them back,” the Neiswongers returned home believing everything was fine. Just two days later that feeling would be replaced with fear for their daughter.
“Friday when we were coming home from work, we actually got a phone call from the doctor’s office that said that the CDC had now released that GI symptoms are part of the coronavirus and they wanted our daughter brought back to be tested,” Neiswonger said.
They immediately took their daughter to be tested. “We didn’t go inside. They came out and they did everything right from our vehicle,” she said. The testing meant that they would need to quarantine. Neiswonger said she and her husband contacted their employer to let the company know that they were in quarantine until the test results came back.
“The lady that did my daughter’s test said she was giving her a three-day test but unfortunately at this point, they’re not sure if they’re sending it to Erie or all the way to California,” Neiswonger said, noting that they didn’t know how long it would take to hear back about the test results. She said that she and her husband were told, “don’t be alarmed if you don’t hear from us come Monday morning” because of everything being so overwhelmed at the testing facilities.
She didn’t know if her call to work would mean an announcement there to warn people or not. She worried about those she worked with in case the results came back positive. She especially wanted to give a couple of the close employees that they worked next to a heads up in case the company didn’t announce why the Neiswongers were not at work. She said she did alert those workers and “all of a sudden I started getting a bunch of messages from everybody you know like ‘hope everything is good, please let us know if you need anything.’ All we asked for was like ‘just pray the test’s negative and our daughter is good.”
On Sunday they experienced the good heartedness that abounds in others.
“We were kind of nervous because we heard somebody pulling in the driveway and we’re thinking we can’t have anybody here. We had our windows open because it was a nice day out that day and we heard some man yelling and my husband looked out and said, ‘That’s Mike Gililand from work.”
Her husband went to the front door and Gililand stood at his vehicle with a bag. Gililand told them that he had heard the news and just wanted to drop off a ham for the family. He just wanted to let them know he “was thinking about us and he knew that we weren’t allowed to leave our house.
“We were like, oh my goodness you know like thanks a lot. News had definitely spread around quickly because this (the testing) had happened Friday and this (Gililand’s visit) was on Sunday. Then about two hours later I was letting my dog out and I heard a man yelling from our neighbor’s driveway. I looked up and here it was Jeff Stahlman because he’s never been to my house. And he just said ‘I knew you lived on this strip somewhere’ and he was driving around trying to find us,” Neiswonger said.
She told him, “You know we’re not allowed around people and he was like ‘I know I’ll be right over.’”
Stahlman then pulled into the Neiswonger driveway and “he’s opening his doors and just literally like bags upon bags of groceries, drinks, and all sorts of stuff and we were just blown away. We couldn’t thank him enough.” Stahlman, she said, didn’t want anything in return. “He just said, ‘I hope your daughter gets the feeling better and everything comes out negative.’ It was just a huge surprise to us that these gentlemen just out of nowhere, came to our home and, you know, never asked what do you need or can I get you anything. They just did it out of the kindness of their heart.
“It was very touching that’s for sure. And I thought well as soon as I get back to work, you know, I’ll try and repay them and I’m going to thank them and now we’re laid off again,” she said, noting that Beverage Air is going by a schedule where workers will be working one week and off the next. “(Saying) thanks are just not enough for what these guys did. They really touched our hearts. It meant a lot to my whole entire family, what they did.”
The test results did come back that Monday and her daughter’s test was negative for coronavirus but she did have the flu.
Neiswonger described the experience of having her daughter tested for coronavirus as “horrifying but is thankful the results came back as quick as they did.
“First thing Monday morning her doctor had called and Adam, my husband actually called back to make sure that it was the actual doctor’s office and wanted to know how accurate it was and she (nurse at doctor’s office) said it was 99.9 percent accurate. That was a huge, huge relief, although our daughter was still down and out for the next couple of days but it was just a relief she did not have coronavirus; we did not have to take her to a hospital.
“It was definitely scary. I just bawling and bawling my eyes out on Friday. It was heartbreaking,” Neiswonger said of the experience. With her daughter sick, on that Wednesday, her mother had offered to take her grandsons because they had seemed fine. When on Friday Neiswonger and her husband were told they would have to be quarantined, they couldn’t bring their sons home. “It was horrible. It was such a mess. Even after we got our results back the doctor’s office had told us until she started feeling better that it was best to just keep them at my mom’s. So that was rough. It wasn’t even like we’re not at work at least we could do stuff with the kids. Everything was so broken,” Neiswonger said.
“So what these guys (Gililand and Stahlman) did just absolutely brightened our day; put a huge smile on our face.”