From simple “pay-it-forward” gestures to businesses and individuals going above and beyond to help a fellow stranger, a recent Facebook survey of locals has proven the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many acts of kindness.
Linsey Roy of Rockton and her children, Everleigh and Ayden, went for a drive on Interstate 80 with “Thank you” signs for truck drivers in March.
“We explained to (the children) that truck drivers are part of what it means to make our world continue to operate, and get us the food and supplies we need,” Roy said. “Not only did we want to thank them, we also wanted them to know we appreciate them.”
Judy Smith and Marcy Murphy of DuBois are making face masks for family and friends, but also some for Pennsylvania State Police. Several groups of volunteers and those who can sew are making masks for healthcare workers, corrections officers and others.
Aaron Beatty of Treasure Lake said Rosita Pisarchick and her husband delivered free bandanas for masks to his home and many others.
Children have been drawing inspiring chalk messages on buildings and sidewalks, teachers hosting “wave parades” and residents putting scavenger-hunt items in their windows.
Cassidy O’Donnell said when she was in a long line at Dairy Queen, someone 18 cars in front of her started a “pay-it-forward” trend that caught on.
Several online support groups have also been created, such as “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” in Treasure Lake and coronavirus support groups in Punxsutawney and Brockway.
Volunteers within area school districts are also distributing meals to families who are unable to pick them up, commented DuBois woman Erin Shaffer.
Brianne Laukitis, who had a baby girl March 10, said a woman from DuBois Nursing Home whom she has never met took time to arrange a FaceTime session, so that her husband’s grandma could meet her first grandchild.
“We were discharged from the hospital the same day they cut off all visiting to the nursing homes, so we couldn’t go see her like we had planned,” Laukitis said. “It meant the absolute world to us.”
The people of Tri County Church have been coming together not only to make masks, but to supply families with groceries while they don’t have an income, said Danni Wilson. TCC pastor Chris Trethewey offered to help other churches broadcast their weekend services online.
Leslie Swope of St. Marys said local accountant Jerry Zelt was one of the first people offering to give food to anyone who needed it.
Jane Hasselman Bryndel said she mailed cookies to friends in South Carolina, a family recipe from her mother and grandma.
She couldn’t find eggs anywhere for her son to dye for Easter, said Beth Dauber, so her neighbor gave them nine eggs.
“It sounds silly, but it meant the world to my 6 year old,” she said.
Vanessa Huey of Vanessa Huey Photography, based in Punxsutawney, taught a live online class for mothers who are unable to have newborn photographs taken right now, said Shelby Woodring. She also offered to edit the photos, free of charge, if the women send them to her.
Local businesses have been the recipients of acts of kindness, including Don’s Pizza in St. Marys, which posted a picture on Facebook of a $100 takeout tip. Another downtown St. Marys restaurant received a $200 tip as well.
Brady Street Florist Owner Jenn Jackson is one of the local business owners “paying it forward.” She began giving away a different DuBois business gift card on a daily basis to anyone who “likes” and “shares” the post.
Calliari’s Bakery in DuBois is offering a loaf of bread to anyone who is unable to work or feed their family right now, no questions asked, according to a post April 1.
The Meadows Frozen Custard temporarily opened its doors April 5, providing free ice cream cones to healthcare workers, one commenter said.
The St. Marys Resale shop is giving away Easter baskets and gifts, which are out front of its Erie Avenue shop, to anyone who stops by.
Kate Segat of Ridgway said she knows someone who put Easter eggs on their front lawn for children walking by to take. Segat, a baker and founder of Katering by Kate, also gave away 37 sourdough bread starter kits.