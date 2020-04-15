ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man and his family have created interactive Facebook sing-along videos for children stuck in quarantine.
Children and families can “Sing and dance with Adam” every Wednesday by following the “Shake Your Sillies Out” Facebook event page.
Michelle Brooks said her husband, Adam, has worked with Elk County Council on the Arts to play guitar and host a sing-along program in person through the St. Marys Public Library and Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys in the past.
Since the pandemic, he has been hosted Facebook Live sessions geared toward children 10 years old and younger. The music class is about 30 minutes long, Brooks said, and includes interactive songs like “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.”
“All the kids are stuck at home, and this lets them participate,” Brooks said. “It brings joy to the kids who can’t go to music class. They can watch it live or later on.”
The music class has attracted people from outside of the area, too, she said.
“We’ve had people from Maryland and New York who have joined in,” Brooks said.