RIDGWAY — A Facebook page supporting Elk County seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken off in a positive direction, according to one of the organizers.
The “Adopt a Senior Elk County Class of 2020” page was inspired by the similar Facebook pages started in DuBois and Cambria County throughout the pandemic, according to organizer Beth Shuttleworth. To date, 148 seniors have been adopted.
“There are just random people adopting kids – community members, teachers, school staff, other parents, friends and family,” she said.
The group started out geared toward Ridgway seniors, Shuttleworth said, but then expanded to cover any of the four high schools in Elk County. Most seniors are adopted by at least one person, if not multiple people, within a couple of hours after the post.
“Most are parents doing the posting, but some are grandparents or the senior themselves,” she said.
Once the senior is adopted, the thought is for the person to do something special for them, Shuttleworth said, whether it be giving a card, letter or gift.
“It’s anything to show they are being thought about right now,” she said.
Many people are giving positive feedback on the page.
“I did my first delivery last night, and I was so happy to hear she had a big smile when she got it,” Barb Loeffler Adams said. “This is great for these kids. They need it.”
Ginny Schneider said she included a card and a care package in her senior delivery surprise.
“The community is looking for ways to honor the seniors, and this has now taken off greatly,” Shuttleworth said. “Anyone can do the adopting, as long as they have become a member of the page.”
Whoever posted the senior then messages the adopter an address and some things the student likes, such as snacks or hobbies.
Several Elk County parents have helped with making sure page posts are updated, seniors are adopted and helping to reach as many students in Elk County as possible, she said.
While some adopters have dropped off their packages personally, others commented that an Amazon delivery would be arriving for their student.
For more information, visit the “Adopt a Senior Elk County Class of 2020” Facebook page.