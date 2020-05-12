Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * WHERE...SULLIVAN, CLEARFIELD, SOMERSET, CAMERON, TIOGA, WARREN AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES. * WHEN...EARLY THIS MORNING AND EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES NOW AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&