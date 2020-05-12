ST. MARYS — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many people relying on the internet as they work or learn from home.
Aaron Simbeck, owner of Advanced Computer Solutions (ACS) in St. Marys and member of technology support for St. Marys Area School District, said the internet is one of the most vital components of daily life during this time.
Advanced Computer Solutions manages 150 customers ranging from accounting offices to the powdered metal industry, providing consultation services to businesses and residential users, Simbeck said.
“The influx of customers seeking faster internet packages and more powerful Wi-Fi routers to provide better coverages, both in larger homes and outdoors, has been incredible,” he said.
Simbeck says he has witnessed companies whose employees’ responsibilities have been fulfilled through working remotely.
“We’ve personally assisted numerous customers in creating the groundwork, so their employees are able to access resources in their offices such as files, programs, surveillance systems and telephones,” he said.
The increase in internet usage is similar to what is typically seen during the holiday season, Simbeck adds.
College and grade-school students have also all been relying on the internet. Part of his role has also been to keep in close contact with a number of teachers within the district, Simbeck said.
“I’ve seen an embracement of technology in a way that I think will be incredibly beneficial for the long term,” he said. “Teachers who were technology-shy, or on the border of using things to their fullest potential, have been forced to fully embrace the tools at their disposal.”
The district has been using its local television provider to showcase its staff and students working from home, Simbeck adds.
“We believe keeping in touch with the students is absolutely vital during this time,” he said. “We have some of the best teachers who are positioned to work with each other to ensure our entire staff is getting the most of the technology. I believe this transition has put us in an ideal position to deal with the current circumstances.”