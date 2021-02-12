HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made several legislative recommendations to address the heroin/opioid crisis during a virtual public hearing held by The Center for Rural Pennsylvania on Thursday.
One of Shapiro’s recommendations is to invest in treatment, especially in rural Pennsylvania, where it’s so hard to access. Additionally, he said enhance access with medication-assisted treatment.
“Even though all doctors are free to prescribe opioids, doctors have to actually jump through unnecessary and outdated regulatory hoops to be able to prescribe buprenorphine to their patients who are suffering from addiction,” said Shapiro. “The legislature and the Department of Health should leverage the new relaxed federal guidelines to make these life-saving drugs as widely available as possible all throughout our Commonwealth.”
Shapiro said the state needs to reduce insurance barriers to treatment.
“Let’s support the removal of prior authorization, step therapy and other administrative barriers for medication used to treat opioid disorders,” he said. “Let’s also enforce parity laws. This is critical. No one should be denied addiction or mental health treatment by their insurance company or forced to jump through those hoops that don’t exist for physical health treatment. Let’s have true parity in our healthcare system.”
And while state and federal laws prohibit these added barriers, Shapiro said companies have been skirting these laws for far too long.
“We need strict enforcement of mental health and substance use disorder parity laws, so that we can get additional resources and legislation giving our agencies greater investigative authority,” said Shapiro. “We need to increase access to harm reduction services. Look, programs like syringe exchanges have actually proven successful in some of our hardest hit areas, but are inaccessible to those suffering from addiction in rural communities.”
Shapiro said steps should be taken to make sure that these types of services are available to all Pennsylvanians. He said he realizes these are important initiatives, but it’s not to suggest that a lot hasn’t been done. He commended Sen. Gene Yaw and other legislatures for the work that has been done to deal with this crisis.
“We all recognized more needs to be done. We have to continue to partner in this effort,” said Shapiro. “I take hope from our response, actually to the coronavirus. While the pandemic has been absolutely terrible, it has shown us what we’re capable of if we work together, if we formulate the common plan and concentrate on executing it. We must do the same for the opioid crisis. And we must work together and not allow one side to go off on one thing while the other side is frustrated. We need to be together on this.”