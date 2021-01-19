HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Agriculture, last Friday, hosted “Feeding Pennsylvanians, Reducing Waste,” a panel discussion on food security in Pennsylvania and how commonwealth programs, partners and residents are taking steps to reduce food waste to protect the environment, the security of the food supply chain, and the charitable food system.
The event was held as part of the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
“Reducing food waste – where food that could otherwise help to feed Pennsylvania families, rather than going to a landfill – is key to preventing hunger,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Food waste is also an environmental concern as food waste in landfills produces methane, a greenhouse gas, and DEP is proud to address food security.”
The purpose of the panel discussion was to provide a candid conversation for organizations and people in Pennsylvania who are change-makers addressing Pennsylvania’s food security concerns.
According to Feeding Pennsylvania, an advocate organization addressing food insecurity and hunger, overall, more than 2 million Pennsylvanians are food insecure. Currently, 64 out of the 67 Pennsylvania counties have food insecurity rates at or above 13 percent. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, just three counties did.
“It’s (pandemic) been devastating at one point just to look at it and to know that in a normal year we had 1.4 million people roughly that were food insecure. That number has been 2 million-plus,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding. “We have served about 20 million individuals since late March at our food banks. That’s on average about 500,000 a week.
"And that is continuing, unfortunately," said Redding. "But we've got great partners to work with, just making sure that we are mindful that we live in a state with an amazing agricultural production system with a network and retailers and processors. But we also live in a state with a lot of needs right now on food insecurity. We're trying to do everything we can to take full advantage of that production system and address the issues of food insecurity. But yeah, it's a basic human right to eat and we need to protect that and make sure that we do everything we can and that really is a full partnership with those who are with us today."
Redding said there have been a lot of different things that Gov. Tom Wolf and the cabinet have done to address the issue of food waste.
“One important way has been the establishment of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System, as we call it PASS,” said Redding. “We established that some years ago, and of course got funded over the last couple of years by the governor and the legislature support.”
The concept of PASS is to take these products that would be on the farm or from food processors and bring those products into the charitable food system. This provides an alternative way to market that product, but also keeps it out of the waste stream, said Redding.
“That’s important pre-pandemic,” said Redding. “It’s become even more critical now. Two good examples, one, I think we’ve all watched the milk being dumped back in the spring, summer, and each of us were heartbroken by the act because it could be nutrition and knowing that on the other side, we had all of this need, so being able to use the PASS program to work with the dairy processors and bring that product in to the food stream.”
Also, Redding said without the county community fairs across Pennsylvania, a lot of the youth and 4-H members did not have a way to market their animals.
“But we found a way through PASS to have some of the local farms and processors to process that product and move it into the charitable system as well,” said Redding.
Redding said farmers do other waste recovery as well.
“They’re (farmers) donating or trying to move that product of course into any charitable outlet that they can, but the funding’s become critical,” said Redding. “We had $1.5 million prior to the pandemic to work with, put another $10 million in with the federal CARES Act funding. When you put all of that together in the last couple of years has been about 18 million pounds of food that otherwise would’ve gone to waste, right. And now it’s in the charitable food system. So (it’s) a nice story. The PASS is really critical to Pennsylvania, not just agriculture, but our charitable food system as well.”
When asked if farmers and food processors have a direct role in addressing hunger, Redding replied, “Every day.”
“We take it for granted that we have access to food with most of us are privileged to be able to eat three times a day and have food access,” said Redding. “What we have discovered in this pandemic is that, it is not universal. And whatever we can do as an industry, as farmers, food processors to help you certainly want to do that. If the farm community are generous people certainly, the gleaning operations where you can go out into the fields and orchards and after harvest and pick up product farmers do that all the time, donating a product on their own.”