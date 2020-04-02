DuBOIS — Snappy’s was the site of a stop for an ambulance convoy on its way to New York on Monday, as the parking lot and gas pumps were filled by Abbott EMS ambulances.
According to Mark Corley, the regional director of Abbott EMS, American Medical Response is responding to the healthcare emergency in thousands of communities across the country.
“As the prime EMS contractor for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), we are proud we’ve been entrusted to provide care to the world at a moment’s notice during this unprecedented time. Our most important focus as a company is keeping our frontline caregivers, patients, and support personnel safe,” Corley said.
The group of EMS workers made a pit stop in DuBois to get gas and food while en route to join the relief effort in New York.
The EMS workers a part of the convoy said they were not positive what they were going to be doing to help once they got to New York.
According to Shawn Zeches, Snappy’s assistant manager, there were about 15 ambulances in the convoy. Some of the EMS workers told him only a portion of the ambulances had pulled off, while some continued on.
Snappy’s Shift Supervisor Melinda Frost had just left to go to the bank when the ambulances arrived. Zeches called her to come back quickly, saying the convenience store had gotten packed.
“I couldn’t even get back into the parking lot after going to the bank, I had to park all the way over here because it was the only open spot,” Frost said, pointing to the side of the building.