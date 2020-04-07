Animal shelters in the tri-county area have been receiving more inquiries about adoption and volunteering from people quarantined during COVID-19.
Gateway Humane Society Kennel Manager Linda Peterson said the shelter is completely closed to the public at present. Recently, though, GHS has been receiving more calls from people interested in adopting or volunteering.
GHS had to cancel three of its 2020 fundraisers, Peterson adds, including a bingo night, benefit dinner and spring yard sale. The shelter is in even more need of donations now than it was before.
Peterson said for safety purposes, approved adoptees will have to wait until the shelter reopens to pick up their new pet.
GHS staff members are going above and beyond to spend more time with each animal, Peterson says, with the dogs and puppies in particular in the play yard.
Elk County Humane Society Operations Manager Sarah Evers said the shelter is open by appointment only. Adoption during this time can be both a good and a bad thing.
“People are home and have the time to devote to the animal,” she said. “The big transition will be when people go back to work and lives start to return to normal.”
The animal could then experience separation anxiety once the person starts to leave again, Evers said. It’s recommended people leave the house, even if it’s only to go for a drive, or kennel train the dogs during dinner or at night.
“It’s our job as employees and caretakers of these animals to make sure when life goes back to normal, the new pet doesn’t get lost in the shuffle — that people are prepared to take care of that animal long term,” she said.
Melanie Rose of Clearfield County SPCA said she hopes people will open their hearts to these animals once the pandemic has passed.
“Maybe this will open people’s eyes on the hardships some of these pets go through,” she said. “While they are stuck inside of their houses, they need to realize this is everyday life for shelter pets.”
Lynn Porada of Just Us for the Animals foster organization said it’s also great for people who are off work to act as a foster family for an animal.
“When you get called back to work, you have helped the animal, and the animal has helped you during a very stressful time,” she said.