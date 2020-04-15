DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council spread out for Monday’s regular meeting.
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Randy Schmidt, Councilmen Ed Walsh, Jim Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz, Solicitor Toni Cherry, Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Controller Shannon Gabriel observed social distancing, with Suplizio seated where the general public would normally sit and Cherry relegated to the media table. Councilwoman Diane Bernardo attended by telephone.
Monday’s meeting was the first since a March 19 work session.
Suplizio said the annual Community Days celebration is in limbo. It is scheduled for June 12-13, but the pandemic may have the final say on that, along with the summer Music in the Park concert series.
The Fire Department’s Parade Committee is meeting later this week to discuss Community Days.
The council approved the rates for the community swimming pool in City Park. They will remain the same as in 2019. Again, however, no one knows if the pool will open or when.
The city is applying for two grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for work on the OHV Park and DuBois Avenue Park.
A grant to upgrade the traffic light at Division Street and Route 255/Beeline has been awarded.
The council’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 27, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.