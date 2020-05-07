DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School Mother’s Day Greenhouse sale — an annual tradition — will be held as planned today and Friday despite the fact that the pandemic made preparing for it a little more challenging.
The proceeds from the sale, being held from 1-4 p.m. today and Friday, benefit the school’s Greenhouse Club, a self-sustaining organization.
The students and John Bojalad, middle school teacher and Greenhouse Club advisor, depend on the proceeds from the sale to support the operations of the greenhouse, purchasing equipment and materials necessary to facilitate a sale the following year.
“One of the best things about the sale are the interactions with the middle school students,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “When you arrive, the students welcome you to the sale, ask how they can assist you in your selection and if you’re interested they will take you on a tour of the greenhouse to provide you with the opportunity to explore the fruit of their labor.”
“The pride that the students take in the operations of the greenhouse is remarkable and clearly evident,” said Benton. “They beam with pride showcasing their work. The students typically assist and even make recommendations on their favorite flowers and arrangements. While supervised by adults, the students practice calculating the total sale and making change for their customers. The students place the items in the customer’s vehicle and thank them for their support.”
However, the tragedy of the pandemic is the absence of student participation in this year’s sale, said Benton.
All of the equipment and materials for this year’s sale were purchased prior to the school closure.
“Our flower order came in the week of the 13th, the last day of school,” said Bojalad. “I had nothing planted when schools were closed.”
“Mr. Bojalad with his unwavering commitment to his students with his team of DAMS educators — Jamie Mowery, Jill Domitrovich, Matt Roush and Corey Sholes — did not disappoint,” said Benton. “Through the support of the team and his daughters, Mr. Bojalad continued to prepare for the sale and nourished the flowers to a beautiful state.”
“It’s funny because my daughter would come over and she would help me and I’d have to take her to Sheetz and buy her a slushy,” said Bojalad. “And then when they shut the slushy machines down, she was out, she was done. I could manage to convince her a couple of times. I had to take her for a cotton candy ice cream cone. But, no seriously, my girls helped me. Especially my fifth-grader, Mindy, and she’s in the Greenhouse Club.”
“The greenhouse provides students with an entrepreneurial and therapeutic experience while providing opportunities to develop relationships that will last a lifetime,” said Benton. “It’s a very special operation. The continuation of the sale provides the students with a sense of hope that we will be able to facilitate a flower sale next spring and hopefully with full participation by the students.”
Benton expressed appreciation to the middle school team which has continued to carry the torch for the students.
“And thank you in advance to everyone in our community that supports this wonderful cause,” said Benton. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without all of you.”
The public is invited to the sale at the greenhouse located behind the middle school. Orders can also be placed by calling 814-590-0604. Options to purchase include: Shop inside the greenhouse, limited to one customer at a time; shop the sale outside of the greenhouse; drive through and pick up an order.