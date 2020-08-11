DuBOIS — In response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety and well-being of the communities being paramount, the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team has decided to hold their 11th annual walk virtually this year.
"A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms: You get choose your own course, what time you start, and who walks next to you (safely)," according to organizers.
The organization asks that those participating document their event and post it on their Facebook Event Page during the week of Sept. 6-13. Team photos, memorial tributes, recorded messages, poems and more can be included.
The week will conclude with a live event broadcast via Zoom at 1 p.m. Sept. 13.
The funds raised through the walk help the CJSPT promote awareness and prevention through trainings and workshops, education and lending a helping hand.
The team mission is to reduce the occurrence of suicide within the two-county area.