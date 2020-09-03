DuBOIS — An emphasis on the need to get back to restoring full economic activity was U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s takeaway after meeting with area business leaders Tuesday at the DuBois Regional Airport.
“People have more confidence that they can go out, but also the government allowing businesses to function,” said Toomey, who took questions from reporters following a roundtable discussion hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.
“When a government edict forbids restaurants from having more than 25 percent of their potential volume present, they’re devastated. And why? There’s so many counties where there is virtually no coronavirus. So this has been a problem and I think you heard it mentioned today.”
Toomey noted that on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended Pennsylvania’s disaster emergency declaration that was originally put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor originally declared the disaster on March 6, 2020, and renewed it for the first time when it was set to expire on June 4, 2020. The order was again set to expire Sept. 1, unless it was extended by the governor’s office.
Toomey said if the state legislature have the votes, they could override a governor’s veto and salvage that “we’re not going to continue with this, but I’m not sure that they’ve got the votes to do that.”
Wednesday afternoon, the 180th day of Wolf’s emergency declaration, the House was expected to vote to override his decision. House Resolution 836 will need a two-thirds majority in order to pass, followed by a two-thirds vote in the Senate.
Toomey stated that the country is in a much better place to deal with the coronavirus today than back in February when not much was known about it.
“We know so much more now about how it is transmitted, who it affects, how to treat it,” he said. “Look, in Pennsylvania, a big majority of all of fatalities have been inside nursing homes. We didn’t do a good enough job protecting the people who were really vulnerable, and we didn’t need to take young, healthy 30-year-olds and tell them, ‘You can’t go to work.’ We should learn that lesson and, going forward, respond accordingly.”
Toomey discussed a 15-minute COVID-19 test that is expected to be distributed later this month.
“October is supposed to be 50 million units being distributed,” he said. “I think the plans are still being refined, but I think the idea is that they will be allocated to states on a per capita basis. Then the federal government will work with the states to figure out how best to allocate them, but I think it’s going to be the most vulnerable people like healthcare professionals, first responders, people who are in nursing homes, but also kids going to school where there’s a chance that there will be a big concentration of people in a small space. So those are some of the priorities, but that’s still being refined.”
Toomey also expressed his thoughts on the social unrest across the United States.
“First and foremost, we have to recognize that we’re a country that respects the rule of law,” said Toomey. “Peaceful protest is always perfectly acceptable. Violence never is. It is not okay to allow rioters and looters to go over and overtake the streets of cities where people live and people’s business are. So I think there have been elected officials who have badly let down their constituents by allowing this to run rampant. I would call on all people in positions of authority to insist on enforcing the law and protecting the lives and property of people who are law-abiding citizens.”
Toomey said it is “patently absurd” that Joe Biden blamed President Trump for the violent urban unrest.
“Over what city is President Trump the mayor? Right?” said Toomey. “This is a local responsibility and it always has been and continues to be. The president has repeatedly offered federal assets and federal assistance to any community that needs it, that wants it. That’s appropriate. The president rightly deployed federal law enforcement folks to protect federal assets when they were being threatened, but to suggest that this is the president’s fault is, in my view, ridiculous.”