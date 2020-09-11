DuBOIS — When COVID-19 first hit in early March, local businessman Dave Stern was visiting Florida and couldn’t return back home to DuBois right away.
“We saw a community outreach in Florida and all these people that their lives were changing,” recalled Stern, who is the CEO and President of Paris Companies in DuBois. “That’s completely out of our realm, but it hits you like that.”
Upon his return to DuBois, Stern contacted DuBois Area United Way Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.
“He (Stern) wanted to do something special for the community,” said Suplizio. “He and I had a lengthy conversation and felt that the DuBois Area Food Pantry and the DuBois Salvation Army, both funded by the United Way, would be two organizations that would greatly benefit from a donation during this time and reach the greatest number of people.”
Suplizio said the United Way cannot thank Stern enough for coming through with a major donation — $10,000 to both the Salvation Army and food pantry — to help out the needy.
“It benefit hundreds and hundreds of people and families,” said Suplizio.
“We’re very grateful for the donation,” said Pastor John Miller of the DuBois Food Pantry. “It came at a time when we had a lot of additional expense. It was a real godsend.”
Miller said he and Stern spoke on the phone a few times about the needs of the food pantry.
“We had a very good conversation and I was able to explain a little bit of what was going on at the pantry with the larger number of people we were serving and we were at the same time moving to our new location and there was lots of expense associated with that,” said Miller. “And at the same time, we were transitioning some of our products that we stock, trying to transition away from some of our less healthy offerings to some more healthy offerings, which healthier foods cost more money.”
“I saw it on TV where there was tremendous demand for people going to the food pantry, and I said, ‘Well, it’s the least I can do,’” said Stern.
Captains Andrew and Brianne Spooner of the DuBois Salvation Army were both surprised to receive such a large donation and very grateful as well.
“It came really at a perfect time, right in the midst of this pandemic,” said Brianne Spooner. “Obviously people need help more now than ever. It has been a blessing to us and a blessing to help other people. We haven’t had to think so much as far as can we financially afford to help people. More now it’s let’s find the people. And then that’s not hard. We have people calling us every day.”
Something they were able to do with the donation is help people get into a new house and help pay the first month of rent.
“And then just electric bills. A lot of people lost their jobs, of course, because of COVID. And so they come here and say, ‘Well, now I don’t have my job, but I need help with electric or I need help with something,’” said Brianne Spooner. “So we try and help them with what is most financially helpful for them and for us. So if they have multiple bills and we can’t pay all of them, we’ll say, ‘Let’s try to take your larger bill, so you don’t have to worry about that one or the most important one, let’s pay for your electricity,’ which is hard to say which is more important, water or electricity or your house. You can’t really say one is more important than the other.
“And then just food. We offer food every day. We help about 200 families a month with emergency food,” Brianne Spooner continued. “And it used to be every 30 days you could come and get an emergency food order from us. And now we’ve removed that limit and it’s every week. If you want to come every week, you can come every week because more people are relying on us for everyday food instead of just a supplemental. And so it’s through your (Stern’s) donation, we’ve been able to order a lot more food, hand out a lot more food, a lot more variety of food, healthier food. So it’s been very, very nice.”
The Spooners say with a lot of people, if they know where their food is coming from, they can figure out the other bills such as electricity and rent.
“They don’t have to choose I’m going to sit with my lights on or I’m going to be hungry,” said Brianne Spooner. “Just being able to offer people food is kind of like a burden lifted a little bit.”
The Salvation Army was also able to help 39 families during their back-to-school event held in August.
“That’s 92 kids with their back-to-school things,” said Brianne Spooner. “And we were able to provide them a lunch. Usually we have a carnival outside and the kids come in here and we have it set up like a store and they shop for their supplies. But because of COVID, that wasn’t safe. So we prepackaged the boxes and they drove through. They picked up their box, they picked up their lunch. We had some Christian literature to hand out because we’re a church. And so we got to hand out a lot of good stuff and the people were happy for it. And we were able to make some modifications to what they usually need.”
“That has to make you guys feel awesome,” said Stern.
“It’s a good reason to get out of bed every day,” said Andrew Spooner. “You’re going to help people, but you also go to bed every night knowing the stories you’ve heard of people you couldn’t help and people that are struggling. And so it is both. I was going to add with what she was saying with the kids going out of school early because of the pandemic and all, most parents budget their electric bills and utility bills and all that. But what they couldn’t budget was the extra food expense. It’s a big difference between you going to work and your kids going to school, and you don’t have to worry about those meals. And now you have to feed them three meals a day, and snacks, and kids eat a lot of food.”
Stern expressed appreciation to both nonprofit organizations for all of the work they do to make a difference in people’s lives.
“It’s really nice to see someone like Dave step up to the table,” said Suplizio. “He’s a backbone of this community and he’s lived here all his life and to do something like this for Salvation Army and the food pantry, it’s just the type of person he is. We appreciate Dave stepping up and recognizing the needs of the community. Hopefully it will have a domino effect and maybe some other people will step up too. It’s leaders like Dave who make this community so special.”
“We can’t do any of it without our donors,” said Brianne Spooner.
“There are people who fall through the cracks,” said Stern. “There’s all kinds of reasons people may need help, but you have empathy because they’re trying. So the empathy that I have for people in our area, they’re trying their hardest and still can’t make it.”