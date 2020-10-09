More than 60 fire, rescue and EMS departments in the Tri-County area will be awarded money as part of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue and EMS Grant Program, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Thursday.
According to the release, Wolf announced that the Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) is awarding $50 million worth of grant funding across the state to offset expenses related to COVID-19.
The purpose of the funding is to provide some much-needed financial assistance to first responders who have found it difficult to keep their operations running due to COVID-19, the release said. Of the $50 million in funding set aside for this new program, $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies and the remaining $6 million will go to EMS companies.
According to a list provided on the state’s OSFC website, Tri-County area grant recipients include:
Clearfield County
- Adrian Sandy Fire Company No. 3; $23,014
- BJW Volunteer Fire Co.; $22,603
- Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department; $23,562
- Columbia Fire Company; $ 11,094
- Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey; $23,014
- Fourth Ward Hose Company; $23,973
- Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.; $22,603
- Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, Engine No. 1; $22,877
- Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5; $23,151
- Goshen Township Volunteer Fire Company; $20,294
- Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company; $11,094
- Grassflat Fire Company; $23,288
- Houtzdale Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, $23,288
- Irvona Vol. Fire Co.; $23,014
- J.E. DuBois Hose Company No. 3; $24,520
- Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1; $24,520
- Madera Volunteer Fire Company Inc.; $23,425
- North Point Volunteer Fire Company; $34,651
- Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Company; $23,973
- Penfield Volunteer Fire Company; $23,151
- Ramey Fire Engine Co. No. 1; $22,740
- Rescue Hose and Ladder Company; $24,520
- Sandy Hose Co. No. 1; $23,425
- Union Township Civilian Defense Fire Company; $22,877
- Volunteer Hose Company No. 1; $22,877
- Westover Area Volunteer Fire Company; $23,425
- Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service; $5,856
- AmServ Limited; $12,291
- Brady Township Vol. Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Co. Inc.; $15,048
- Clearfield Emergency Medical Services Inc.; $13,751
- DuBois EMS Ambulance Service Inc.; $15,048
- Houtzdale-Ramey EMS; $15,048
- Irvona Volunteer Ambulance Company; $15,048
- Madera Volunteer Ambulance Service; $15,048
- Rescue Hose and Ladder Company; $15,048
Elk County
- Elkland Search and Rescue; $22,603
- Horton Township Volunteer Fire Department; $ 23,699
- Jay Township Volunteer Fire Company; $22,740
- Johnsonburg Fire Department; $23,014
- Ridgway Fire Department; $22,740
- Fox Township Ambulance; $15,048
- Ridgway Ambulance Corps; $13,682
- St. Marys Area Ambulance Service, Inc.; $15,048
Jefferson County
- Big Run Volunteer Fire Company; $23,562
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Inc.; $23,425
- Brookville Volunteer Fire Company; $22,603
- Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company; $22,603
- Lindsey Fire Company; $24,247
- McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company; $23,836
- Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Department; $22,740
- Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company; $22,740
- Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department; $11,094
- Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc.; $23,562
- Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company; $22,603
- Sigel Volunteer Fire Department; $22,740
- Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association; $22,603
- Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company Inc.; $24,657
- Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company; $11,094
- Brockway Area Ambulance Service Inc.; $5,856
- Jefferson County EMS Inc.; $15,048
- Sykesville Ambulance Service; $14,591
As stated in Act 26, the money must be used for operational and equipment expenses. According to the release, eligible expenses include:
- Operational Expenses – such as but not limited to: Utilities, insurance, apparatus repairs/fuel, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), lost revenues due to pandemic restrictions.
- Expenses for cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting of equipment and property or other expenses incurred to prevent the spread of communicable illnesses.
Program funds must be utilized for eligible expenses initiated on or after March 6, 2020, and completed on or before Dec. 30, 2020, to be considered as eligible for this grant program.
Grant recipients should expect to receive further communication from OSFC in the coming weeks, the release said.