DuBOIS — Local first responders had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine these past two weeks at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at this week's supervisors' meeting, said members of the fire department who wanted it were able to get the vaccine on Wednesday. In addition, firefighters from DuBois could also receive the vaccine on Wednesday.
Arbaugh said township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel "has been really pivotal on helping get this scheduled and working with Penn Highlands."
"Additionally, he (Bickel) has been able to work with some of the nursing homes to get some vaccinations to the nursing homes," said Arbaugh. "He's been really helpful and I really commend Larry on his work."
"Last week, the police (township and city) had the opportunity to get vaccinated as well," Bickel said Wednesday when contacted by the Courier Express. "As of this week, all of the long-term care facilities have been done except for the DuBois Village, but they are being set up now or possibly already have received the vaccine."
Bickel said approximately 40 firefighters from the township received the vaccine Wednesday. The number of firefighters receiving the vaccine from DuBois was not available.
Bickel noted that he and DuBois EMA Director Scott Farrell have been in contact with each other throughout the pandemic.
"That has been a real big help," said Bickel. "Everything we've done has been solved locally with some government assistance."
Arbaugh also announced that the township received an additional $27,000 in CARES Act funding from Clearfield County.
"We appreciate the county commissioners and the money to help us out," said Arbaugh.
"Right now we are in pretty good shape with PPE," said Bickel. "We will have to look and see what we need."