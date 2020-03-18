Following Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses Monday, most local restaurants in the Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk county areas continue to offer takeout and curbside pickup services to keep their doors open.
Clearfield County
Buck’s Pizza Co-Owner Josh Benton said all three locations — DuBois, Clearfield and St. Marys — are adapting to accommodate customers during the shutdown.
Buck’s customers can order delivery, dine-in or pickup by phone or online.
“We are adding delivery staff so that we can accommodate more delivery business,” he said. “We are asking our servers to deliver for us until we can get our dining rooms open again. We are trying our best to keep our staff employed and paid.”
Eat’n Park on the Bee Line Highway in DuBois will keep its drive-thru window open and offer pickup services, while Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, as well as Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Liberty Boulevard will be fully closed for two weeks.
Luigi’s Ristorante in downtown DuBois will also keep its takeout window open, with all orders and payments being taken over the phone. Luigi’s will deliver up to 15 miles away from the restaurant, confirmed General Manager Mia Margolies.
Other DuBois businesses that have confirmed they are offering takeout services include Red Lobster, Presko, The Gateway Cafe, DuBois Diner, Station 101 Pub and Kitchen, Latino’s and Company Mexican Restaurant starting Friday, Tannery Bar and Grill, Duffer’s Tavern in Treasure Lake, Aegis Coffee Roasters, The Dutch Pantry, The Depot at Doolittle’s, Scotty’s Donuts, Italian Oven Restaurant, China One, Valley Dairy Restaurant, Fat Kids Sports Pub, Super Sub & Six Pack, Lily’s Grab & Go Bakery & Deli and Ruby Tuesday.
The drive thru at Dunkin’ Donuts on East DuBois Avenue will remain open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pizza places like Fox’s, Domino’s, M&M Scotto’s, Napoli’s Restaurant and Pizzeria and Frank’s will continue normal takeout and delivery services, employees confirmed.
Elk County
Nearly every restaurant in St. Marys is offering takeout, car or curbside or delivery services as well, including Pfaff’s Market, Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods, Don’s Pizza, Keystone Corner Lunch, The Diamond Perk, La Catrina Mexican Kitchen, Be Transformed Christian Counseling, Gunners, The Pour House Bar and Grill, Cooper’s Diner, DeLullo’s Deli and Car Wash, Pizza Palace Plus, Lillies in the Valley, Dino’s Place and Pizza Hut Wingstreet.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Mohney, who is also manager of Tablespoons Cafe & Deli downtown, said now more than ever, it is essential for the public to remember small businesses, such as area restaurants and stores.
“Small business owners don’t get unemployment, sick leave or governmental bailouts,” he said. “We are responsible for almost 50 percent of private employment in the U.S.”
Takeout and curbside pickup services are basically the only option left for restaurants trying to survive the shutdown and what comes after it, Mohney said.
“There are more than us than you realize — 500 employees or less is classified as a small business,” he said.
The mom-and-pop shops will be hurt the most by the impact of the coronavirus, Mohney adds.
“Buying gift cards for later use, purchasing merchandise and continuing to share and like social posts is an essential part to supporting us during this time,” he said.
Casali’s Italian Grille on South St. Marys Street created “Casali’s Kits,” or five pre-portioned, packaged uncooked meals that can be picked up curbside, each served with a salad. Casali’s is taking orders only in advance.
Ridgway businesses like the Summit Lodge and Grill and Joey’s Bakery are also offering takeout and delivery services.
Laurel Correll, owner of The Creative Cup coffee shop on Main Street in Ridgway, said they are referring customers to Elk County Foods for their products.
“They have a barista serving cappuccinos, and whole beans are available for purchase,” she said.
This is a way for the Corrells to still sell products at an “essential” local business, she said.
Ron Wingard, owner of Paesanos Pizza II on Main Street in Ridgway, said the business is delivering seven days a week now, and he has seen an increase in delivery and pickup requests amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Jefferson County
All Fox’s Pizza Den locations: Brookville, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, and Punxsutawney will remain open and offer carryout and delivery services.
Leila Jo’s Cafe and Bakery in Punxsutawney will be offering free takeout lunches to all K-12 students during their normal business hours for the next two weeks while schools are closed. Elementary students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian, and high school students must present their student ID.
Pizza Town has expanded its delivery service to all hours of operation and patrons will be able to order online, pick up, or delivery. Punxsy Phil’s Family Restaurant, Gimmicks, and Punxsy Pizza, will offer take-out and delivery. Lily’s Bakery, Deli, and Restaurant offers take-out and limited delivery. Frank’s Star Lunch and Laska’s Pizza are offering take-out only. The Burrow is offering take out only from 5 to 9 p.m.
Plyler’s Buffet and Family Restaurant in Brookville is offering “take-out only” until further notice. They have a take-out window so patrons don’t have to leave the car to get their food. The Courthouse Grille and Pub will offer take-out and delivery.
“We only did corporate delivery before, now we’re doing residential delivery,” said Pat Hatzinikolas, restaurant manager. “Right now it’s easy because there’s no one coming into the restaurant so our waitresses are becoming delivery drivers.”
Devil’s Barbecue is also offering take-out only.
“It’s kind of difficult to start up delivery from nowhere. You have to have insurance to cover it and everything,” said Rob Hetrick, store owner.
The Opera House Cafe is closed.
In Reynoldsville, The Sub Hub is offering take out only. The Broken Roads Restaurant has completely closed until further notice.
The Morelli’s Family Restaurant in Brockway will only be open for takeout orders on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Paesano Pizza, Carnesali’s Bar and Grill, and Rocky Grill will be offering take out. Glasstown Pizzeria and The Hut Family Restaurant will offer take out and delivery. The Hut Family Restaurant has a minimum of $15 and a $2 surcharge for delivery to help the servers.
The Wood Street Deli is closed until further notice.