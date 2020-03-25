NEW BETHLEHEM – A brief survey of local food stores showed that product shortages have not become a problem in the Redbank Valley region as of yet. While anxious shoppers descended on major retailers and stripped the shelves of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, most hometown businesses reported having enough of everything but sliced bread.
The Putneyville General Store’s Georgia Anderson said, “We have toilet paper in stock, but we are limiting it to two four-packs per family. That way, everybody has enough.”
She went on to say that commercial-bakery sliced bread flew off the shelves last week and that her supplier was struggling to meet the demand.
“On the other hand, we bake our own rolls and buns. If people need bread, we always have these things in stock.”
Marcie Wynkoop, owner of the Distant Village Mart, was in a slightly different position.
“We do not have any toilet paper, and sliced bread is hard to get from suppliers. I tried adding more loaves to an order that I placed earlier today and my supplier turned me down. But I have lots of flour and other ingredients, so I can bake rolls for people.”
The only other significant shortage last week was beef sticks and bologna.
“My supplier said that he could make all of those without a problem if he just had enough ingredients,” Wynkoop said. “I heard that that is a problem for just about any meat processor right now.”
Tom Ray, the owner of Riverside supermarkets in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg and Knox, foresees limited quantities of many items in the coming months.
“Our shipments are still coming but we will be low in some areas for a while,” he said. “There are multiple issues along the supply chain impacting product availability, from farms in other countries (and California) having enough workers to harvest produce, to a reduced supply of beef and poultry due to the increased demand nationwide.
“We just all need to be patient and not hoard until things get back to normal. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through this together,” he said.
Riverside supermarkets have in-store bakeries that can help meet the demand for bread if the commercial suppliers cannot keep up with demand.
Ray’s comments reflect a nationwide concern with America’s distribution network. As workers become infected with the COVID-19 virus, there will be manpower shortages in agriculture, trucking and manufacturing.
But for now, the small independent stores are doing well and maintaining a hopeful attitude.