DuBOIS — Gabby Keen-Orcutt of Rockton has taken an extra step in sharing her passion for gardening with the DuBois and surrounding communities during the COVID-19 quarantine.
Since she started the "Seed Swappers" Facebook group, Keen-Orcutt said she has seen a number of seed swaps take place, with one person mailing seeds to another, or picking them up.
“Seeing other states rope off seeds and garden items under the guise of 'non-essential,' I thought a seed-swap group would be a great way to connect with other gardeners and pool our resources together,” she said. “Some varieties are harder to come by and companies that ship are shipping on a delayed schedule, or not at all.”
Also, some varieties of herbs and flowers that can easily spread and be invasive, Keen-Orcutt says.
“It’s easiest to dig a part of the harvest by the root which can then be relocated, or in this case swapped for something else or given away,” she said.
In a matter of a few days, Keen-Orcutt had reached more than 80 garden enthusiasts, she said, most from the DuBois area.
Besides swapping or selling seeds, the group has posts about gardening hacks, do-it-yourself projects and crafting or foraging articles, she said.
“Some examples are a recipe for dandelion wine, foraging maple tree 'helicopters' to roast or boil and the salt needed to add as a protein-filled garnish,” Keen-Orcutt said.
This year, she has the most seeds started with the largest variety of her own, she said, and keeps adding more.
“Any level of gardener is welcome to join — gardening curious, container-garden focused, certified green thumb and anywhere in between,” Keen-Orcutt said.