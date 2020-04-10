DuBOIS — Rev. Kendra Balliet, pastor of the three-point charge consisting of Luthersburg, Salem and Home Camp United Methodist churches, will lead worship like she does every year on Easter Sunday. However, those worshipping with her will be doing it virtually.
"I will bring Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services with my husband, Rev. John Balliet, and Home Camp UMC pianist, Sue Greathouse, virtually from Home Camp UMC. I'm preparing a virtual Son Rise service for sunrise Easter morning," said Balliet. "Rev. Brett Dinger of Lakeside UMC and I along with children's ministry leader, Michelle Polohonki, musicians Gary Bickerstaff and Marsha Whitaker, and tech support from Cindy Catalone will bring a Easter worship service from Lakeside UMC." It will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. and broadcast on Connect radio at 1 p.m.