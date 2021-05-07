Editor’s note: This is part of a series provided by The Meadows Psychiatric Center and CenClear in partnership with The Courier Express as part of Mental Health Awareness month in May.
A year after a pandemic abruptly brought the world to a stop, eyes are being open to the need for accessible mental health services. During Mental Health Awareness Month in May, local mental health providers are taking a closer look at the impact the pandemic has had on consumers and staff, and lessons they’ll carry with them.
Anxiety, fear, isolation and depression may have been felt occasionally by some before 2020, but last spring people suddenly found these feelings become part of their daily lives. Others already struggling with these feelings were now facing heighten mental health issues. “The pandemic created an environment of fear and uncertainty that remained a pervasive threat to safety,” CenClear Certified Peer Specialist (CPS) Director Cliff Gilson said.
Area mental health providers, facing their own fears, had to rally together pushing past any concerns. They had to find new ways to support clients as offices and businesses began closing.
“I truly miss seeing all of the faces of the people I’m working with, the strangers I pass in the course of my day, the new employees you try to put at ease with a friendly smile,” Mary Jane Schreffler, director of human resources at The Meadows, said. “I can’t help but think that for our patients who are seeking connections that masks are a barrier.”
Social distancing measures also prevented mental health workers from meeting with clients in person. Knowing the need for these services didn’t stop — the need was greater — providers turned to telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was used sparingly among counselors/therapists. During the pandemic, 81 percent of mental health providers began using telehealth, according to Tridiuum, a digital behavioral health provider. Isolation is discouraged by mental health providers for their clients, but, stay-at-home mandates led to disruptions in education, daily activities and even time spent with extended family.
This led to “a greater awareness of the importance of support systems and social connection,” Wendy Korlinchak, CenClear CPS supervisor, said.
Now it’s more common for socialization to be done by video chat than to have a face-to-face conversation. The impact of this isolation has been detrimental to mental health.
“Many are isolated, lonely, and lack connection to others. Some may be quarantining within abusive situations. People have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Overall, there’s an increase in anxiety and fear of the unknown,” Tara Kunkel, Chief Nursing Officer for The Meadows, said.
Meeting basic needs such as picking up groceries led to new physical and mental challenges. Bus service was limited and service organizations normally helping to fill this gap in rural locations were suddenly unable to provide this service for consumers.
But something else also happened during the pandemic, Jody Kulakowski, CenClear CPS supervisor, said. It showed recovery is possible. It gave people already struggling with mental health issues a realization of how strong they are and what they can overcome.
“The past year has shown a new light on the need for more mental health services. We should no longer talk of mental health stigma, but of mental health support,” Kulakowski said.
“It’s reminded us that, with all the division and differences in the world, care and concern for others and being of service is still the answer to every situation,” Gilson said.
The Meadows is an acute inpatient provider of mental health care. CenClear offers a variety of outpatient, community-based levels of care, including a facility in DuBois. While they offer different levels of care for treatment of mental health and behaviors, together, they provide comprehensive mental and behavioral health treatment services to children, adolescents and adults. The health care models are different, but their mutual focus and drive is for treatment to be delivered that is individualized, person-centered, and recovery-oriented.