BROCKWAY — Butler County Community College students from Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties have accepted membership into BC3’s Rho Phi chapter of an international academic honor society that has attained Phi Theta Kappa’s ultimate five-star status for the fourth time since 1968.
Members of Phi Theta Kappa, the society for two-year colleges and academic programs, must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.
“By receiving an invitation to join Rho Phi, it shows students’ commitment to their academics,” said Morgan Rizzardi, BC3’s associate director of admissions and primary adviser to Rho Phi. “To have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher is something that should make students proud.”
Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours toward an associate degree or six credit hours toward a one-year certificate and who meet academic requirements are eligible for membership into BC3’s Rho Phi, which this spring will have 11 members from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
New Rho Phi members include:
Jefferson County residents Katelynn Fields, Falls Creek, general studies; and Virginia Snyder, Brockway, Nursing, R.N.; are also new Rho Phi members.
Current area members of BC3’s Rho Phi chapter include Amber Weisner, DuBois, Clearfield County, general studies; Haley Mahoney, Ridgway, business management; and Ashley Welsh, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, general studies.
Phi Theta Kappa, with 3.2 million members representing 10 countries, has recently recognized Rho Phi as a five-star chapter for the fourth consecutive year following Rho Phi’s first four-star rating in 2015 – and for membership acceptance rates.
To reach five-star status, a chapter must, among other requirements, develop an honors in action project that combines academic research, problem-solving and action-oriented services to address real-world challenges in communities.
To be honored with a Phi Theta Kappa Reach Reward, chapters must increase membership acceptance rates by at least 15 percent.
Rho Phi’s rate in 2019 was 30.1, double the international rate of 15 percent.