DuBois Area School District As of May 27, the DuBois Area School District has served 98,081 meals to students in need, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
A few reasons why DASD became a Community Eligibility Provision school district is because research shows that when children eat breakfast:
- Fewer absences from school
- Gets kids to class on time
- Reduces behavior problems
- Better test scores
- Boosts Brain Power
- Increased energy & attention span
- Able to concentrate
- Able to retain information
- Improves mood and energy
- Make fewer trips to the school nurse with stomach complaints related to hunger.
- More likely to be healthy
- Provides important nutrients kids need
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Participate in physical education
- Promotes muscle growth
- Have lower blood cholesterol levels
- Battles Diabetes
- Improves heart health
“We recognize that it’s difficult to learn when our students are hungry and we also acknowledge the financial hardships on our families as a result of the pandemic,” said Benton. “The success of our free breakfast and lunch program can be attributed to our amazing food service department. When we first started serving lunches on March 17, we served 337 students. Lately we have been averaging 800 to 900 daily.”
On Fridays, extra meals are available for the weekend. The district typically serves between 2,200 to 2,400 meals, she said.
“We have been beyond fortunate and we are most grateful to have a dependable food supply, volunteers that deliver the meals to homes of students in need that do not have a way to come to the school themselves, community donors and especially for our food service department,” said Benton. “This team has never wavered from their commitment to nourish the children in our community. We could never do this without them.”
Benton said the district is currently developing plans to continue to provide free meals to children 18 and under over the summer months. Additional information will be forthcoming.
Punxsutawney Area School District The Punxsutawney Area School District has been reaching many more students with the meal program in place during the coronavirus than with the typical summer meal program.
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski, providing an update on the meal program the school has been running since the shutdown, said, “It’s working out very well. Our numbers are anywhere on a daily basis from around 900 to 1,000 meals. Obviously we’re giving each student two meals a day, but it’s working out very well.”
The program was meant to conclude at the end of May, but Lesniewski said the school will extend it to the end of June.
Students in the district will also receive a card in the mail for SNAP benefits to help cover their summer needs. The district qualifies for this, so every student, regardless of whether they already have a card or not, will receive the benefit.
“Our students are going to get over $700,000 worth of extra food in that card format to use appropriately for their summer needs,” Lesniewski said.
Lesniewski added that all the student addresses have been double checked in their systems because the federal food department will send the cards in the mail.
“If we find out there’s some way we can advocate to continue this beyond this year of pandemic crisis, I think we’re reaching far more children with this plan than we have ever probably through our regular cafeteria summer program,” Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said.
Lesniewski said this is an ongoing discussion with Denise Geist, the district cafeteria manager, as she has many of her own regulations to meet for the program to continue. He said the district might have to remove some of the delivery sites, but they are trying to continue the program.
A group of PASD teachers also held a weekend meal for the students last month, raising about $2,500 themselves, and partnering with two local restaurants for the meals.
Lily’s Bakery and Neko’s Restaurant each provided a meal option for families to choose from. This not only provided food during the weekend, but helped the two businesses who had struggled with take-out only.
Teacher Andrew Tygert said the teachers wanted to supplement the meals the school has been distributing through the week, so decided to offer meals on the weekend as well.
“The two restaurants who worked here were out of this world incredible. Just above and beyond, so helpful, so kind, so generous. It was fantastic,” Tygert said.
The school also set up a table of personal hygiene products where people could stop for whatever they needed. This was provided through Leslie’s Closet at the high school, a PASD program to provide access to personal hygiene items at no cost during the school year.
Brookville Area School District While coronavirus precautions kept Pennsylvania’s schools closed, children in the Brookville schools continued to receive nutritious meals.
According to Food Services Director Becky Kammerdeiner, BASD has distributed about 20,000 breakfasts and 20,000 lunches since the closure in March. Kammerdeiner and four staff members prepare the meals, which are delivered to parents in front of the high school cafeteria.
Parents were invited, but not required, to sign up for the meals online at www.basd.us. When the first week the meals were served, “meals were prepared based on the online meal request,” Kammerdeiner said. “We also prepared a generous ‘buffer.’” She said after one week of serving the meals, “we should see a pattern and adjust accordingly.”
Each child receives two lunches and two breakfast meals. The meals, Kammerdeiner said, “are both feasible and safe to prepare and distribute. These include hot dogs, chicken tenders, nachos grande and pizza. We haven’t forgotten about their favorite breakfast items, which include hot breakfast sandwiches, yogurt smoothies and cinnamon rolls.”
The first day the meals were provided, Kammerdeiner said 163 children received one hot lunch, one cold lunch and two breakfasts. The next day, the number increased to 258 students receiving the four meals. On the third day, 338 students received a hot lunch and breakfast.
Kammerdeiner said she was “using existing inventory to the extent possible. I have been in close contact with my suppliers for perishable foods, disposable supplies and any other items needed to ensure we are providing federally compliant meals.” She does not anticipate any shortage of containers and other supplies, “as suppliers replenish” their products.
Superintendent Erich May said he is “grateful for the efforts of our food staff” in meeting this need for the students.
The meal program will continue to the end of June.
Clarion-Limestone School District The Clarion-Limestone School District went above and beyond to make sure as many children residing in the district were fed as possible.
When the meal program first began, they quickly made it known that out of district students were welcome to participate in the program as well.
Elementary School Principal Kristie Taylor said the program was made possible through a grant the school received from the No Kid Hungry Emergency Response program. The grant is paying for the two buses and seven vans it takes to deliver the meals to the homes of the students.
“Our kitchen staff and Rachel McConnell (Food Service Director) have been amazing about getting food ready for us and out the door,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the district applied for the grant because of the district’s geographical isolation and difficulty for some families to get to the school to pick up food, as well as the lack of public transportation in the area.
“It’s been a real work of heart. It’s an overwhelming task. It’s nearly half the students in the district. You think ‘do we really have to do that?’ The answer is yes, we have to make sure they have access to food and a connection to the district,” Taylor said.
Each of the administrators also ride on a bus with volunteers to get the food delivered. The volunteers stepped up to the task, sometimes being called in at the last minute to fill in for someone. There is always someone ready to fill the need for the meals to get delivered.
Taylor praised the bus drivers for their quick ability to learn and adapt to the food delivery with the buses instead of child transportation. They also sometimes adjust to deliver belongings to the students during a stop.
Taylor said the routes have also been utilized to deliver other items to families from the school.
“It’s been great because we’ve gotten to see a lot of students on the run and it’s also been a great community getting to see the kids and parents,” Taylor said.
Ridgway Area School DistrictRidgway Area School District Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas said the district was able to provide the distribution of breakfast and lunch throughout the school closure.
On Monday and Wednesday, at two locations in the community, families received meals intended to last the next couple of days, and on Friday, enough for the weekend, she said.
The meal program began March 17 and concluded June 5, McMahon-Vargas says, the last day of school.
“We were able to serve children residing in our community who are 18 years of age and under through the waiver of the Summer Seamless program,” she said. “Initially, we served 100 meals — today, the meal service averages about 200.”
St. Marys Area School DistrictAccording to Food Service Director Teresa Lodes, St. Marys Area School District provided 11,352 meals to students in the month of May, and an overall 25,961 meals during the closure.
“We wanted to make sure any child in our community who needed food had the opportunity to get it,” she said.
Lodes said the food program received many donations from local individuals and Walmart.
“The cafeteria staff has worked extremely hard over the last 50 days,” she added. “If it wasn’t for their dedication to the children, none of this would have been possible.”