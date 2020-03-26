Veterinarians in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties are remaining open to serve clients, while implementing certain protocols to stay cautious.
Animal Hospital of DuBois on Shaffer Road is offering “curbside” services at this time, said Dr. Melissa Miller.
“Clients can pull into the parking lot, call us and we will get information over the phone about what the pet’s current problem is,” she said. “A staff member will go out to the car and bring the pet in. The doctor will communicate with the owner over the phone, and treat the pet accordingly.”
Animal Hospital of DuBois is also taking payments via phone, and will return the pet to the car in the parking lot following the appointment.
“Curbside service significantly cuts down on the face-to-face interactions that come with a typical trip to the vet,” Miller said.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, pets still get sick, injured and need medication refills, Miller adds, and they are part of the family.
“Also, asking owners to travel out of the area for veterinary care may put them in contact with more people, and increase their risk of contracting COVID-19.”
Some pets eat only prescription foods due to chronic health problems, and their owners depend on veterinarians to get those, Miller said, as well as long-term prescription medications.
Laura Hills, office manager of Jefferson Animal Clinic in Brookville, also said veterinary hospitals act as a pharmacy, laboratory and place that offers end-of-life services for pets who are suffering.
“We are here to offer sound and trusted advice to clients, which is needed more than ever during certain times,” she said.
Hills said there is a major crisis in animal shelters right now, since thousands of dogs and cats are being abandoned for fear they might transmit COVID-19 to their owners.
“We’ve been reaching out to the area using our social media and communicating to our clients to assure them that COVID-19 is not a zoonotic disease — meaning one that is passed from pet to owner,” she said.
JAC encourages pet owners to visit its Facebook page to view the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s “Private Pet Owners Guidance” article.
According to Elk County Veterinary Clinic’s post March 17, the clinic is open and operating under normal hours, but protocols have been placed to minimize risk and exposure, including that regular or surgical clients wait in their cars before they and their pet are brought directly into an exam room.
ECVC is also limiting cash and check transactions, and asking that clients call 814-834-0036 for all prescription, food, flea and tick and heart worm preventative refills. These can also be ordered through www.elkcountyvet.vetsfirstchoice.com.