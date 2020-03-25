Area yoga and wellness instructors and personal trainers have converted from in-person sessions to posting live Facebook videos or hosting online classes for those wanting to remain healthy and active.
Lisa Sarick, founder of SoL (Spirit of Love) Wellness and Gathering Space in DuBois, said she and other teachers are offering free Facebook Live classes.
“We want everyone to remember the calm within them that they can bring forth into a world in need of it right now,” she said. “Through yoga and meditation and breath work, we find a real sense of peace that is always here. When we get ahold of it again, we can make more sane decisions, be more helpful and get through this without undue stress.”
SoL goes live every weekday at 9:30 a.m. and other times as announced.
Sarick said she also had a spring equinox ceremony planned that turned into a virtual gathering on Zoom, a video and audio conferencing platform, March 20.
In an article published by “The Week” magazine March 16, Harvard Medical School stated that yoga, meditation and controlled breathing are true ways to relax and cope with COVID-19 anxiety.
Cheryl Oknefski, founder of Peaces of Me Studio in Ridgway, has been hosting yoga classes via Facebook Live and created a YouTube channel, “Peace625.”
So far, Oknefski said she has posted about five meditations and one yoga video. Much of her mission is to encourage love, peace and relaxation, something she is especially encouraging right now, she said.
“I am so impressed with my friends on Facebook right now — so many people are sharing love, kindness and knowledge,” she said. “Go online and find some wonderful learning experiences that are being offered.”
Oknefsk said she is also posting a few meditation videos from another Peaces of Me instructor.
Anytime Fitness of St. Marys posted on its Facebook page that those looking to stay active while the gym is closed can sign up for free home sessions on Zoom, including total body conditioning, pilates and yoga and base strength and cardio.
Personal Training Manager Cody Anderson said the live workout videos are exciting.
“Their main purpose is not only to help keep us healthy and active, but to bring us together during these crazy times, temporarily alleviating the stress and monotony of quarantine,” he said.