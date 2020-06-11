DuBOIS — Though results are still unofficial, it appears that Michael Armanini, of DuBois, is still likely to win the Republican nomination for the 75th Legislative District House seat over opponents Lisa LaBrasca Becker and Michael Clement, both also of DuBois.
The official winner cannot be declared until certified by the board of elections in both Clearfield and Elk counties. These results do not reflect total write-in votes, which will be available at a later date.
In Clearfield County, unofficial results show that Becker has received 2,948 votes, or 51.96 percent, while Armanini has received 1,652, or 29.12 percent. Clement has received 1,058 votes, or 18.65 percent. So far, there are a total of 16 write-in votes.
In Elk County, unofficial results indicate Armanini has received 2,927, while Becker has received 1,352. Michael Clement of DuBois has received 292 votes.
The total unofficial vote count in both counties shows Armanini leads Becker by 279 votes with 4,579 votes, while Becker has 4,300 votes and Clement has 1,350 votes.
Ryan Grimm of St. Marys, the lone Democratic candidate seeking the House of Representatives seat in the 75th district, ran unopposed. Grimm received 2,815 votes in Elk County and 2,000 votes in Clearfield County for a total of 4,815.
The 75th Legislative District House seat is currently held by retiring State Rep. Matt Gabler, R-DuBois.
The 75th District includes all of Elk County, as well as the following portions of Clearfield County: the City of DuBois; the townships of Bloom, Bradford, Brady, Covington, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Huston, Karthaus, Lawrence (the Plymptonville precinct), Pine, Sandy and Union; the borough of Troutville in Clearfield County and the borough of Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion).
The official results are expected to be certified sometime later next week.