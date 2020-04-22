KITTANNING – In its first public meeting since the pandemic shutdowns began a month or so ago, the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners held a sparse and short gathering in the courthouse annex last Thursday, approving several items related to the COVID-19 battle.
Wearing masks and distancing themselves at their table, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian had removed most of the chairs in the conference room, spaced out the remaining chairs, and limited attendance to below 10 individuals. In addition to the three commissioners and chief clerk, two members of the press were permitted at the meeting, which was also attended only by Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton.
The brief agenda was highlighted by the purchase of 10,000 N-95 masks from WB Mason at a cost of $35,500.
Officials said that the masks would be distributed to emergency personnel in the county, and that the cost could be reimbursed by FEMA to the tune of 50 to 75 percent.
The commissioners also agreed to apply for an emergency services grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Also related to the pandemic and the ongoing limited-staff operations for county government, the commissioners adopted a new telecommuting policy developed by the county’s information/technology department.
“It is especially important during this time,” county chief administrator Aaron Poole said of the fact that many county employees are working from home.
He said the new policy lays out proper procedures for telecommuting, as well as handling data offsite.
In other business at the meeting, the commissioners approved an agreement with Valbridge Property Advisors in the amount of $7,500 total. The appraisal firm is being contracted jointly by the county and Armstrong School District to help appraise the Lenape Heights Golf Course and Inn, which has appealed the tax assessment of its property. Officials said that Lenape was denied its appeal by the county’s assessment board, and has opted to take the matter to the courts.
Fabian said the county and school district will split the bill for the appraisal firm based on the percentage of taxes collected by both governing bodies.