KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials announced last Thursday that the county had declared a disaster emergency in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the first case of the virus wasn’t confirmed in the county until Tuesday, county officials last week said that the emergency declaration would allow the county to take actions to do what is needed to prevent the spread of the virus.
County officials also reviewed and revised its documents relating to the handling of pandemics. The county has also updated its continuity of operations plan.
The emergency declaration also opens the doors for possible funding if the county or municipalities have to expend funds related to the coronavirus.
County commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian also announced on Thursday that all non-essential operations of the county government would be put on hold.
“A number of county workers will be on leave or working from home, with some directors and essential personnel still working,” Myers said.
The restrictions run through Tuesday, March 31, and include the following county departments: tax claim, elections, veterans affairs, planning and development, human resources, records, mapping, IT, public works and public defender.
“We would also like to thank all our elected officials, directors, department heads and staff for all their flexibility during these trying times,” Myers said. “Ultimately, the safety for all the people of Armstrong County is of the upmost concern for this board of commissioners.”
County Announces
Election Poll Changes
At their regular public meeting on March 19, the county commissioners acknowledged a change in several polling places, and continued to put on hold improvements to the courthouse and annex.
Officials said that the following polling places will be changed for the upcoming primary election:
• Hovey Township will vote at the Parker City Community Center.
• Manor Township South 1 will vote at the Manor Township building.
• North Buffalo Township East will vote at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren.
• West Franklin Township will vote at the Worthington/West Franklin Civic Center gymnasium.
The commissioners also agreed to table the awarding of a contract for HVAC renovations at the county courthouse and annex.
One bid in the amount of $949,300 had been received for the project, which officials said they would revisit at their next meeting.