KITTANNING – While Clarion County and other counties in the state’s northwestern region were moved into the governor’s Phase Yellow and allowed to begin reopening this week, Armstrong County officials expressed their frustrations that their county was not included in the reopening order.
Last week Governor Wolf unveiled a comprehensive, regional, phased plan for reopening Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth was divided into six regions using a combination of geography, density, numbers of cases, and hospital capacity. Armstrong County was identified in the Southwest Region, which includes the counties of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.
Armstrong County officials said that of the 10 counties in the Southwest Region, seven counties have more positive cases and deaths reported than Armstrong County.
“Our concern is that Armstrong County could have a slower re-opening because of the regional approach, rather than responding to the data and resources available,” said Commissioner Pat Fabian. “At the present, our community hospital and regional hospitals have excess of hospital capacity for beds, ventilators, and testing to care for citizens should the need arise.”
The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners — which includes Commissioner Chairman Don Myers, Commissioner Vice Chairman Jason Renshaw, and Commissioner Fabian the board’s secretary — all are advocating for Armstrong County businesses and workers. Fabian spoke with officials in Governor Wolf’s administration last Friday, about requesting a change in Armstrong County’s designation from the southwest to the northwest region.
“Our request to Governor Wolf is to have Armstrong County be moved into the northwest region per the Governor’s COVID-19 response plan to re-open Pennsylvania on May 9, meaning Armstrong County would move from Phase Red into Phase Yellow,” Fabian said. Armstrong County Commissioners sent their official request to Governor Wolf on April 28.
“We all want to open more businesses as we recognize they are the backbone of our communities and county as a whole, however we want to do it as safely as possible,” Myers said. “The request to move into the northwest region and into phase yellow was developed in close consultation with Public Safety Director Bill Hamilton and ACMH President/CEO John Lewis.”
The officials said Armstrong County has followed the CDC and the state Department of Health guidelines, and has slowed the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s important to protect our residents especially the most vulnerable and senior citizens, while getting people back to work,” Renshaw added.
Additionally, Fabian, who is the current president of the Northwest County Commissioners Association, sent a letter to Wolf on behalf of the regional group, asking the state to include all members of the NWCCA in the move to Phase Yellow, including Armstrong County.
“This caucus believes that all counties meet the 50 cases per 100,000 population, based on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data,” Fabian wrote. “In addition, the caucus believes we have the available testing and resources within counties and throughout the region to combat the COVID-19 and any kick-up of positive cases. We have planned, prepared and stand ready to safely reopen counties in the NWCCA.”
As of last week’s press release, Armstrong County’s total new cases in the last 14 days stood at 22, with a case rate of 33 per 100,000 population.
“Armstrong County meets the criteria of 50 cases per 100,000 and the county has no demand for testing,” said Fabian. “We are hopeful our request is granted by the governor to move into the Northwest Region and/or into Phase Yellow.”