KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners and the Department of Public Safety have been actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread for several weeks.
County officials said that 911 dispatch operators have been screening calls of persons with flu-like symptoms for over four weeks in order to advise first responders of anyone presenting possible symptoms.
County officials have reviewed and revised the pandemic response annex of the Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) for the county during this time.
“As we continually follow and receive updates regarding COVID-19, or more commonly referred to as the coronavirus, we want the people of Armstrong County to know their safety is of the upmost concern to us,” said Commissioner Chairman Don Myers.
“I feel confident we, as your county government, are taking the necessary steps with planning, preparing and implementing strategies to ensure we are best prepared for any instances,” said Commissioner Jason Renshaw.
The Department of Public Safety has been in constant contact with PEMA to maintain situational awareness of this evolving event. At this time, there are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Armstrong County.
Meetings with school district officials, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) and the PA Department of Health (PA DOH) will continue to take place as the situation continues, county officials said.
County officials are currently updating their Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) to ensure essential county functions continue in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Western Pennsylvania or Armstrong County.
“Commissioners Myers, Renshaw, Fabian and I are conferring several times each and every day in order to maintain continuous situational awareness as this pandemic continues to evolve. Rebecca Waugaman, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, here at the Department of Public Safety has been conferring with not only our county departments but also with our community partners to assure response plans are current and in place to respond to this evolving incident,” said Bill Hamilton, Director of Public Safety.
Additional COVID-19 or coronavirus information can be obtained through the PA DOH by calling 1-877-PA-Health or on their website at www.health.pa.gov.
Older people and people with chronic conditions should take special precautions since they are at a higher risk of developing the COVID-19 illness.
“I would also ask that the people use common sense by washing their hands, avoiding large crowds and to reconsider traveling to county facilities if the business can be done online,” said Commissioner Pat Fabian.