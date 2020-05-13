KITTANNING – At their meeting last Thursday, Armstrong County Commissioners were reserved in their comments about the county’s placement in the state’s Phase Red designation.
“We’re still campaigning aggressively to move into Phase Yellow this Friday,” Commissioner Pat Fabian said at the May 7 public meeting. He noted that of the counties that had at that point been designated as Yellow, Armstrong County had better coronavirus-related numbers than a number of those other counties.
“The goal is to get things moving again and get people back to work,” Commissioner Don Myers said.
The following day, after the state announced that Armstrong County would have to wait a week to be included in Phase Yellow, the commissioners and district attorney issued statements in defiance of the governor’s orders.
“In regards to Governor Tom Wolf’s press conference today, May 8, where he announced Armstrong County will move to the yellow phase of reopening on May 15, we the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, along with Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, believe these restrictions are unconstitutional,” Myers, Fabian and Jason Renshaw wrote.
The commissioners said the county’s businesses and citizens “have suffered unmeasurable economic difficulties and many are at a total loss.”
“We also believe our citizens do not need permission to live their lives as the Constitution of the United States grants them that freedom,” Myers said.
“We have met the goals set forth by the governor,” Renshaw added. “The people of Armstrong County demand to move forward, work and support their families. They have our full support to do so in a safe manner.”
Fabian said that the county encouraged those who chose to reopen their businesses to do so in a safe manner and to follow the mandated CDC and DOH guidelines.
“If we all do our part to be safe, the sooner we move into phase green,” Fabian said.
Charlton issued her own press release, stating that local law enforcement, including her office, has heard first hand “the difficult situations that many businesses owners are in and have faced since the shutdown took effect and the economic consequences to those in our rural county.”
“Over the past two months, as a close-knit community, businesses and citizens cooperated with each other and with law enforcement, and for that, everyone should be commended,” Charlton said. “Importantly, all first responders, medical personnel, essential employees, essential businesses and others who carried on during this time deserve our thanks and gratitude. We can show them our thanks by continuing to be vigilant, by following CDC guidelines, by taking safety precautions, by being courteous of others’ desire to maintain appropriate social distancing, and by operating businesses in a manner which keeps everyone’s health and safety at the forefront.”
Charlton went on to say that she had informed Armstrong County law enforcement that citations should not be issued to individuals or businesses that may not follow Wolf’s executive order.
“Despite the move to yellow, I believe the data which has been made public does not support an executive order mandating certain businesses to remain closed, while criminalizing others should they choose to open,” Charlton said. “I do not believe we should be criminalizing the actions of an individual who is trying to make a living and provide for his or her family. I do not feel it is appropriate to pick and choose which business owners may be permitted to support themselves and their families, and which cannot.”
“My intent is not to invite individuals to completely ignore the precautions required at this time to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19 and business should not be conducted as it was prior to the pandemic,” Charlton continued. “Social distancing should continue to be practiced and all recommended CDC guidelines should continue to be followed. However, absent circumstances where criminal charges would otherwise be warranted, the Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office will not prosecute alleged violations of Governor Wolf’s order.”