HARRISBURG – While several area counties held steady in the last week with regard to the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths related to the pandemic, Armstrong County saw its numbers on the rise over the past seven days.
As of yesterday (Tuesday), 55 people had tested positive for the virus in Armstrong County, up from 52 a week ago. And three additional deaths related to the virus were reported in the county over the last week, raising the county’s total from two deaths to five total.
Statewide, The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 12, there were 837 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 57,991.
The state reported an increase of 75 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 3,806 deaths in Pennsylvania.
“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”
Locally, Clarion County’s numbers remained the same over the past week, with 23 confirmed cases and one death. Venango and Forest counties also remained the same with seven confirmed cases and no deaths.
In the past week, Jefferson County saw a slight uptick in positive cases, with six a week ago and seven listed yesterday.
Butler County continues to lead the way in the region for the most confirmed cases, rising from 180 a week ago to 195 yesterday. Six deaths have been reported in that county.
Across the state, there are 237,989 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12.
• 1 percent are aged 13-18.
• Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are aged 25-49.
• 26 percent are aged 50-64.
• 28 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 12,130 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,724 cases among employees, for a total of 13,854 at 540 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 2,611 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,923 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.
Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening (including Clarion County); 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15 (including Armstrong County).