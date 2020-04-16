DuBOIS — First Baptist Church and The Gateway Cafe of DuBois have teamed with Sysco Foods of Harmony to offer an act of kindness to the community Saturday.
George Moore, owner of The Gateway Cafe, said around 400 bagged lunches will be distributed to the public at no charge starting at 11:30 a.m. at 197 Eastern Ave. church.
The lunches will include a sandwich, a bag of chips, a cookie and a bottle of water, Moore said, and will be distributed through a drive-thru service to practice social distancing.
“We all just wanted to give back to the community,” Moore said. “They have been good to us. It’s just something good to do.”
The drive-thru is open to anyone, Moore says, including emergency responders or medical workers wanting to pick up lunch that day.
“This is a situation where we can help out and take stress off of people, even if it’s just for lunch,” he said.