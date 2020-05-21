RIDGWAY — Nicole Kuleck, an autistic support teacher at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School, recently took on a special “spinning” project for students during the school closure.
Kuleck and her paraprofessional educators created colorful pinwheels with the student’s name and five adjectives to describe them on each one.
“We secretly placed them in their front yards for them to find the next morning,” she said. “They loved them.”
This was a way to remind the students how much teachers miss them, Kuleck says.
Zachary’s pinwheel referred to him as energetic, helpful, funny and smart, while Jace’s said “YouTube lover” and Levi’s called him clever and caring.
“We just wanted to do something for them to make them smile, and let them know that we miss them,” she said.
Students in Kuleck’s classroom have been busy “Zooming” for lessons multiple times a week, she says.
“They have worked so hard, and we’ve had stellar participation,” Kuleck said.