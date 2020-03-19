Branches of banks in the area may switch to drive-thru only for the coming weeks in an effort to limit interactions in the face of the coronavirus threat.
On Wednesday S&T Bank’s website included a statement that all branch locations that are able would transitioning to drive-up window service only. Any branches without a drive-up window will be closed to the public.
“Because of the continued caution and guidance to avoid in-person meeting and contact, we’re closing the lobbies of all S&T locations, and all branches that are able will move to drive-up window use only. While we are temporarily closing branch lobbies, all branches will be staffed and are able to help you with your financial needs,” the statement read.
Locations that are closed in the area are the Brookville and the DuBois Mall banks. Nearby alternatives to these are on Route 36 and Liberty Boulevard.
Similarly, Farmers National Bank also closed its lobbies on Wednesday until at least March 30. The Ridgway lobby will remain open as it does not have a drive-thru.
Farmers National Bank, in its statement warned that fraud increases at times like these as criminals take advantage of innocent people. The bank lists tips to prevent this, including being wary of emails claiming to be from the CDC asking for money or banking information and ignoring offers of a “cure” or “vaccine” for COVID-19 as one does not currently exist.
First Commonwealth Bank is continuing business as usual. There are temporary office closings listed on its website that have been impacted by the coronavirus, but none are in the surrounding area.
“Guided by the Centers for Disease Control, we have taken steps to maintain the safety of our offices including increasing our access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant, practicing safe distancing, and limiting any non-essential employee travel,” the website reads.
Northwest Bank is continuing to monitor the situation, and has business continuity plan in place to prevent against significant disruption of business.