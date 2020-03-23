BROOKVILLE — With last week’s closing of all public schools in Pennsylvania as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brookville Area School District is looking for ways to continue instruction, especially for this year’s graduating class.
Superintendent Erich May said, “We want to educate our students, even when our buildings are closed, so we are considering various means for delivering instruction to the home. We will inform families as soon as we finalize plans. In the meantime, please consider the optional resources on our website.”
Monday Gov. Wolf extended the school closings until April 6. The closure order could be extended beyond that date if necessary, the Pennsylvania Department of Education said.
“Since our calendar includes days off around Easter, Brookville will not resume classes before April 13,” May said. “And since we believe the school closure could continue for months, we’re still exploring options related to distance learning. We miss our students and hope they’re doing well.”
While making plans for distance learning, “our administration is paying particular attention to the Class of 2020. It is imperative that our seniors graduate in time to pursue early admissions, military options, and employment opportunities. So while students in kindergarten through eleventh grade should expect to be in school through June, our seniors may have an abbreviated school year,” he said.
“Seniors and their families are asked to set aside two potential graduation dates: June 2 and June 16. We hope to make one of those dates work. This situation is constantly changing, and we cannot make any promises, but we are tentatively hoping that we will graduate our seniors on June 2 or June 16.”