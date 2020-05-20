BROOKVILLE — With more storefronts being decorated in blue and white, it’s clear the day of celebration is fast approaching.
The Brookville Area School District class of 2020 will be riding in a caravan through town and to the high school for a celebration of its graduation today. The town is quickly being covered in blue and white, and the school will light the scoreboard with 20-20 for the class this evening.
Brandy Hergert has been doing her best to make sure all the seniors know about the event.
“I’m trying very hard to make sure every senior knows about their parade. Since this is kind of a community event more than a school event I am trying to do my best to make sure they are all informed. We want all of them and all of you to participate,” Hergert said.
Students will be lining up at Pinecreek School at 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. They are expected to come through Main Street at 8 p.m. before continuing on the route. Students will go down Main Street, up Jenks Street to Northside School, then continue to Hickory Grove. Finally, as students finish the parade, they will park on the main school road facing the Jenks Street entrance.
“Parents and spectators who are driving can line up on Main Street if you want to see them go through town,” Hergert said. “When the last student has driven through town and turns on to Jenks Street, the rest of the caravan will proceed to the Hickory Grove parking lots to be there waiting to welcome them when they get there.”
Everyone is asked to stay in their cars for social distancing purposes, but are welcome, and even encouraged to honk their horns in celebration.
“Anyone and everyone is encouraged to decorate their cars, beep their horns, and show their support,” Hergert said.
Area residents can come out to Main Street or the school to show support for the class of 2020 and the unique circumstances that have surrounded the seniors’ final year at BASD.