BROOKVILLE — As the coronavirus precautions continue to keep Pennsylvania’s schools closed, children in the Brookville schools are continuing to receive nutritious meals.
Last week more than 2,300 breakfasts and lunches were prepared by the district’s food service staff. Food Services Director Becky Kammerdeiner and four staff members are preparing the meals, which are delivered to parents in front of the high school cafeteria.
Parents are invited, but not required, to sign up for the meals online at www.basd.us. Last week, which was the first week the meals were served, “meals were prepared based on the online meal request,” Kammerdeiner said. “We also prepared a generous ‘buffer.’” She said after one week of serving the meals, “we should see a pattern and adjust accordingly.”
Each child receives two lunches and two breakfast meals. The meals, Kammerdeiner said, “are both feasible and safe to prepare and distribute. These include hot dogs, chicken tenders, nachos grande and pizza. We haven’t forgotten about their favorite breakfast items, which include hot breakfast sandwiches, yogurt smoothies and cinnamon rolls.”
Last Monday, the first day the meals were provided, Kammerdeiner said 163 children received one hot lunch, one cold lunch and two breakfasts. Wednesday the number increased to 258 students receiving the four meals. Friday 338 students received a hot lunch and a breakfast.
This past Monday, the number of students receiving the meals increased to 348.
Kammerdeiner said she is currently “using exisiting inventory to the extent possible. I have been in close contact with my suppliers for perishable foods, disposable supplies and any other items needed to ensure we are providing federally compliant meals.” She does not anticipate any shortage of containers and other supplies, “as suppliers replenish” their products.
While preparing the grab and go meals, “we are following the same food safety protocol we always follow when preparing meals for our students,” she said. Kammerdeiner, as well as six members of her staff, “are ServSafe certified. Two of the certified staff are currently working as we get this program up and running,” she said last week. “As we continue this process, at least one certified employee will be onsite. Basic food safety tips are included with the meals.”
Superintendent Erich May said he is “grateful for the efforts of our food staff” in meeting this need for the students.
Meals can be picked up Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children receiving the meals must be in the vehicle at time of pick-up. This will continue throughout the school closure.