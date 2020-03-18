BROOKVILLE — “We are taking this very seriously,” Brookville Area School Board President Don Gill said Monday night in reference to efforts by the district to protect the school community from the spread of the coronavirus. “We want to be diligent about what is going on as a board. I appreciate the leadership of Dr. May and the rest of the admin team for going through something we’ve never been through.”
With Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that all public schools be closed at least until March 30, the district is taking every precaution, according to Superintendent Erich May.
“Whether you agree with this quarantine or not, it’s what’s happening, and for it to work, we need everyone to give it a chance. If after two weeks the coronavirus is still spreading, I would expect the school closure to continue. Some experts have said schools might not open again this year,” May said.
“I don’t want that to happen. I want our schools to reopen sooner than later, so I want this quarantine to work,” he said.
All school buildings and facilities, including playgrounds, are closed and all extracurricular activities, including all sports practices, have been cancelled. Bob Fiscus, director of buildings and grounds, said that during the two-week shutdown the buildings “will be deep cleaned from ceilings to floors.” Monday all staff members were asked to remove any personal belongings from the school to facilitate the cleaning process.
Members of the administrative team will be working from their homes.
“School districts have until June 30 to fit in the 180 days of school required by law,” May said, “so students and families should expect that we will be making up these days in June.”
In a letter sent out to parents Monday, May provided a list of resources “to keep kids learning during this long break in instruction. The resources are not intended in place of school days; these are just resources that families can use to keep kids thinking and learning until we return to school,” he said. The list, broken down into grade levels, is also available on the school’s website, www.basd.us.
Kindergarten registrationKindergarten registration has been cancelled. Parent meetings were scheduled for this week and registration and screenings of next year’s kindergarten students were scheduled for next week. “We can register the children in April, then do the screenings in August,” May said.
Spaghetti dinnerThe spaghetti dinner planned for Friday, March 28, by the DECA Club, to be held at the Evangelical United Methodist Church, has been cancelled.
Foundation dinnerThe scholarship banquet scheduled for Friday, March 20, at Chateau d-Argy to benefit The Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation, has been postponed until later in the year.
May is asking the cooperation of the community as the school closure continues. “The safety of students and staff is our top priority, but in this case we can’t do it without you,” he said. “It makes no sense for schools to close for two weeks, or more, if the whole population isn’t taking similar actions to stop the spread of the virus.”