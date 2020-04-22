BROCKWAY — While Jeremy Bassetti helps run his family’s restaurant, he is also running a successful landscaping business through the coronavirus pandemic.
While the restaurant is staying busy, Bassetti Landscaping is also still seeing clientele regularly. Jeremy and Andrea Bassetti work as a team to make sure someone is always watching their children, is at the restaurant, and that Jeremy’s landscaping business is running smoothly.
He said the business still has enough work to keep the employees busy for the next three to four months, but it has been a different year for them.
Some customers have called to say they don’t need their annual spring cleanup because the family is going to do it themselves with the children home from school. He is still getting calls for new landscape jobs as well.
“A lot of our customers for the landscape are either in the medical field who are still working or a lot of them are retired and living off of a fixed income,” Bassetti said.
Bassetti has instructed his workers to practice social distancing while working with a client. He said some of them will walk right up to talk, but his guys will do their best to keep some distance between them.
“When this is all over I think you’re going to see a boom in the local economy,” Bassetti said.