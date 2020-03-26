BUTLER — Butler County Community College on Monday donated to Concordia Lutheran Ministries and to Butler Health System personal protective equipment from its Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health, and from biology and chemistry labs, to augment supplies for the healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patty Annear, dean of BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health, and Belinda Richardson, BC3’s vice president for academic affairs, said the effort exemplifies BC3’s response to a need in the community.
“Right now we don’t have (face-to-face) classes and we don’t have nursing students who are using these lab supplies,” Annear said. “We felt it was necessary to put the equipment to good use and to keep it in the community.”
BC3 on Monday began remote instruction for all credit and noncredit courses in a format that will continue through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
Community colleges, Richardson said, should have strong ties to their communities.
“In addition to strengthening the economy by sending a pipeline of well-trained talent into the workforce, our role also includes serving as a rare resource equipped to respond to various needs in the community,” Richardson said.
“Our healthcare programs are equipped to provide BC3 students with absolutely the best in skills development and utilize important PPE resources in training our students. We are happy to be able to donate supplies to our healthcare providers who are currently actively engaged in providing care for our citizens during this challenging time.”
Annear estimates BC3 contributed three 50-count boxes of thin cotton head coverings; 70 boxes of 50 to 100 pairs of surgical, non-sterile, latex or latex-free gloves; 200 disposable isolation gowns; seven 50-count boxes of surgical masks; and four 50-count boxes of 4-inch by 4-inch dressings.
Personal protective equipment is used in BC3 labs related to microbiology, introduction to biology, anatomy and physiology, principles of biology, and human biology courses, said Christine Cleary, BC3’s coordinator of science and technology labs.
“We’re extremely grateful for BC3’s generous donation of personal protective equipment, which we were able to disperse to clinicians in our various service lines on the Concordia at Cabot campus,” said Karen Beilstein, director of nursing for Concordia at Cabot. “Donations like this go a long way in helping us carry out our faith-based mission of serving our patients and residents with the highest quality of care possible.”
Karen Allen is the chief nursing officer at Butler Health System.
“We are so grateful to have partners in the community who are thinking of the care that we are providing at the hospital and the important nature of the work that we do,” Allen said. “The response from our community is overwhelming, especially with BC3 providing us with PPE that will keep our staff safe while they are caring for these patients. And by keeping them safe, we will be able to care for more people in our community.”
Personal protective equipment, Allen said, “is at a premium. We have enough PPE now, but the situation is continuously changing.”
The World Health Organization earlier this month sought from governments and industry a 40 percent increase in production of personal protective equipment to meet a rising demand for the items worldwide.
“Because of the concern of even potential patients having (COVID-19), the healthcare providers are having to wear the isolation gowns and change the masks much more often than normal,” Annear said. “And because you are dealing with patients who might have (COVID-19), these should be used for pretty much every patient who is coming in.”