BROCKWAY — While at BC3 @ Brockway, the students were awarded a total of 23 scholarships, including 18 funded by the Varischetti family.
BC3 @ Brockway is the only of BC3’s five additional locations to offer the identical 70-credit program that is available on the college’s main campus in Butler Township and one often referenced by the college’s president as BC3’s “hallmark.”
BC3 @ Brockway was established Jefferson County in 2013 to serve underrepresented counties in Pennsylvania with higher education. In addition to Nursing, R.N., BC3 @ Brockway offers seven other career or transfer programs.
“I am proud of BC3 @ Brockway,” BC3 President Dr. Nick Neupauer said. “BC3 @ Brockway was part of a statewide vision to offer a community college education north of Interstate 80. I am proud of what BC3 @ Brockway gives to that great community.”
State Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-25, of Brockway, was a featured speaker during a March 2013 announcement about the creation of BC3 @ Brockway, the only community college north of Interstate 80 in the 268 miles between BC3 @ LindenPointe in Hermitage, Mercer County, and Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.
“I am so proud that BC3 @ Brockway has fulfilled a larger vision of Sen. Scarnati and other community leaders,” Neupauer said.
The BC3 @ Brockway program also saved some students a roundtrip drive of as many as 130 miles up to four times a week to BC3’s main campus.
“I wanted a two-year program,” said Brooke Hummel, who transferred to BC3 @ Brockway’s Nursing, R.N., program after attending a Pennsylvania public four-year university. “BC3 was more affordable and closer to home.”
Added Alaina Horm: “I like that with an associate degree I can start working and getting clinical experience instead of two more years of schooling.”
Hummel, of Brookville, and Horm, of Falls Creek, said they have accepted positions with Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois.