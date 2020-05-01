BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology and DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio have finished phase one of the conjoined effort to give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Phase one of the project included donating coolers, filled with snacks, to nursing home staff who have continued to work and care for the elderly through this time. Suplizio donated the coolers and BCAT donated the snacks to fill them.
“The frontline workers really are the heart of this,” Suplizio said.
Nicole Snyder, the assistant administrator to the executive director, and her family helped to fill more than 500 portable coolers to be distributed.
“We’re following all the safety precautions, wearing gloves, wearing masks, and leaving everything sit for 48 hours,” said Deb Heigel, executive director of BCAT.
Heigel said they distributed the coolers to Christ the King Manor and the DuBois Nursing Home in DuBois, in addition to Highland View Healthcare in Brockway.
She and Suplizio both delivered the coolers in person to each of the nursing homes.
“It’s just unprecedented times that we’re in,” said Suplizio. “It’s just nice we got the chance to work with BCAT, and they see the value of the people in our community.”
The center will be moving into phase two over the next few days, which will include distributing care packages, consisting of a collection of homemade cards, to the residents of the listed nursing homes.